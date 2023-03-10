Enghouse Stock (TSE:ENGH) Craters 24.7% on Weak Q1-2023 Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Uncategorized

Enghouse Stock (TSE:ENGH) Craters 24.7% on Weak Q1-2023 Earnings

Story Highlights

Enghouse recently reported its Q1-2023 earnings results, sending the stock 24.7% lower, as both revenue and earnings came in below expectations.

After market close yesterday, Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) (OTC:EGHSF), a developer of enterprise software solutions, reported its Fiscal Q1-2023 earnings results, which missed both revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) expectations. As a result, the stock finished a massive 24.7% lower despite the company announcing an 18.9% dividend increase to C$0.22 per share (paid quarterly).

ENGH’s revenue reached C$106.4 million compared to the consensus estimate of about C$109.6 million while representing a 4.2% decrease from last year’s figure. 

Also, ENGH’s adjusted earnings per share were C$0.31, down 20.5% year-over-year, missing estimates of C$0.35. The firm attributed its earnings fall mainly due to a decline in software licenses as well as a lower gross margin from professional services. In fact, its gross profit margin was 67.3% compared to 70.5% last year. 

ENGH’s adjusted cash flow also fell, coming in at C$32.6 million for the quarter, down 15.8%. Similarly, adjusted EBITDA was C$32.3 million, down from Q1-2022’s figure of C$38.6 million, and its adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 30.3% compared to 34.7% one year earlier.

Notably, however, Enghouse ended Q1 with a cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments balance of C$250.7 million, along with no debt.

Is Enghouse Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

According to analysts, Enghouse stock earns a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months. The average Enghouse stock price forecast of C$43.40 implies 32.4% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a high of C$49.08 to a low of C$36.06.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on EGHSF

Enghouse Systems price target raised to C$49 from C$42 at RBC Capital
The FlyEnghouse Systems price target raised to C$49 from C$42 at RBC Capital
4d ago
Enghouse Systems price target raised to C$45 from C$44 at BMO Capital
Enghouse Systems Acquires SaaS Provider Navita
More EGHSF Latest News >

More News & Analysis on EGHSF

Enghouse Systems price target raised to C$49 from C$42 at RBC Capital
The FlyEnghouse Systems price target raised to C$49 from C$42 at RBC Capital
4d ago
Enghouse Systems price target raised to C$45 from C$44 at BMO Capital
The FlyEnghouse Systems price target raised to C$45 from C$44 at BMO Capital
29d ago
Enghouse Systems Acquires SaaS Provider Navita
Press ReleasesEnghouse Systems Acquires SaaS Provider Navita
29d ago
More EGHSF Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >