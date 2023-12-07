3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 12/7/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Mongodb Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) – This is a software company that provides commercial support for the open-source database, MongoDB. Yesterday, Robert W. Baird analyst William Power reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and increased the price target to $450 from $430. Interestingly, 15 out of the 17 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 21%.

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) – DocGo specializes in healthcare transportation and mobile services. Yesterday, Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore assigned a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $16. In the last three months, all four Top Analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 124%.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – This is a technology-driven company that transforms the healthcare delivery experience for both providers and consumers. Yesterday, JMP Securities analyst Brian McKenna initiated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $27. Interestingly, all five Top Analysts who rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 63%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

