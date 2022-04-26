UBS Q1 Profit Soars on Trading Boom

Based out of Switzerland, UBS Group AG (UBS) is one of the largest investment banks and financial services providers globally. The bank reported its Q1 2022 numbers with a net profit of $2.14 billion, 17% better compared to the year-ago period.

Despite the geopolitical uncertainties and uncertain macroeconomic environment, UBS’ trading desk witnessed continued momentum, more than offsetting the relatively weaker performance seen in its conventional wealth management business.

What’s more, the bank beat its own guidance for important parameters including return on common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital of 19% against 15%-18%. The CET1 capital ratio came in at 14.3% against 13% guided, and the CET1 leverage ratio stood at 4.16% against the guidance of >3.7%.

UBS’ Q1 Results in Detail

The bank’s diluted earnings stood at $0.61 per share compared to $0.49 per share reported in Q1 2021.

UBS recorded Q1 net interest income (NII) of $1.77 billion, growing 10% year-over-year. Its fee and commission income fell 5% year-over-year to $5.84 billion.

The Global Wealth Management (GWM) business benefitted from a growth in deposit volumes and margins, coupled with higher loan revenues earned from increased loan volumes. However, transaction-based income fell 19% owing to lower client activity primarily in the APAC region, resulting in an operating income of $4.91 billion in Q1.

Investment Banking witnessed a 28% year-over-year growth in operating income at $2.91 billion. This was boosted by a 59% increase in revenue from global markets earned on equity derivatives, rates, and foreign exchange. However, global banking revenues declined 30%, resulting from significantly lower equity capital markets revenues.

Personal & Corporate Banking registered a modest 3% increase in operating income, and ended the quarter with $1.06 billion in operating income.

Asset Management witnessed a 9% year-over-year fall in operating income, driven by a combination of higher net management fees and lower performance fees.

UBS also announced that it is committed to repurchasing $5 billion worth of shares in 2022. The bank repurchased $1.7 billion worth of shares in Q1.

Notably, the bank said that it has significantly reduced its exposure to Russia post its invasion of Ukraine, which now stands at $400 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $600 million on December 31, 2021.

Wall Street’s Take

Analysts on the Street are highly bullish on UBS stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and two Holds.

The average UBS price target of $25.16 implies 47.3% upside potential to current levels.

UBS Stock Analysis

According to TipRanks’ Smart Score, UBS Group has a 9 out of 10, indicating that the stock is likely to outperform the market. Bloggers are bullish on the stock. Hedge funds have added 3.6 million shares of UBS in the last quarter, and retail investors have increased exposure by 18.5% in the past month.

Concluding Thoughts

Being one of the largest banks by asset size, UBS boasts of $4.38 trillion in assets under management. It’s faring relatively well compared to its peers in the current macro environment.

