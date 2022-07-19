tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Uber to Pay Fine to End a Legal Wrangle

Story Highlights

Uber has been directed by the Justice Department to pay fines regarding wrongful charging of fees. The resolution of the case should be a great relief to the company.

Mobility services provider Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) recently revealed that the company has been ordered by the Justice Department to pay fines to passengers with physical disabilities who had been wrongfully charged wait-time fees.

Shares of the company responded well to the news, rising more than 4.2% to close at $22.60 in yesterday’s extended trade. The gain perhaps reflects a sense of relief among the shareholders as the case comes to a conclusion.

Uber to Pay a Million-dollar Fine

The Justice Department came to the conclusion that the ride-hailing giant will have to “offer several million dollars in compensation” to passengers who were wrongly charged wait-time fees for their disabilities.

Uber’s wait-time fee is structured in such a way that it applies two minutes after an Uber driver arrives at a pick-up location. According to Uber, the average fee is less than 60 cents.

Notably, in November 2021, the company was asked by the Justice Department, in a suit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, to modify its wait-fee policy and pay unspecified monetary damages and civil penalties. Uber had then modified its wait-time policy before the suit was filed.

Management’s Commentary

An Uber spokesman said, “It has long been our policy to refund wait time fees for riders with a disability when they alerted us that they were charged, and prior to this matter being filed we made changes.”

Analysts Remain Optimistic About Uber

Recently, Citigroup analyst Ronald Josey reiterated a Buy rating on the stock. The analyst, however, lowered the price target from $50 to $48, which implies upside potential of 112.6% from current levels.

Consensus among analysts for the Uber stock is a Strong Buy based on 27 Buys and three Holds. The UBER average price target of $47.57 implies upside potential of 110.7% from current levels. Shares have declined 50.4% over the past year.

TipRanks Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Uber’s performance this quarter.

According to the tool, the Uber website recorded a 122.03% monthly rise in global visits in June, compared to the same period last year. Moreover, year-to-date, Uber website traffic increased by 79.91%, compared to the previous year. Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

Uber’s rising website traffic reflects solid demand for the company’s services amid a surge in outdoor travel.

Key Takeaways

Uber has been mired in legal troubles for quite some time now. However, the resolution of a critical case like this one will be a relief for Uber, even though the company has to shell out a hefty fine. Now that this matter has been resolved, Uber has fewer legal issues to worry about and can focus more on improving its services.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Boeing: Could Collaboration with Alder Fuel Mean More Value?
BA
Suncor May Sell Petro-Canada Business to Unlock Shareholder Value
SU
Burberry sales hit amid lockdowns in China – but Europe offers hope
Why Did Gossamer Bio Stock Rally 2.2% in Monday’s Pre-Market Trade?
GOSS
Why Is Ashland Stock Rising Today?
ASH
Despite Weakness in SONM Stock, These Insiders Look Confident
SONM
Boeing Has a Big Surprise for Its Stakeholders
BA
How Did Bank of America Fare in the Second Quarter?
BAC
Goldman Sachs Exceeds Q2 Expectations; Shares Up 4%
GS

Latest News Feed

Boeing: Could Collaboration with Alder Fuel Mean More Value?
BA
Suncor May Sell Petro-Canada Business to Unlock Shareholder Value
SU
Burberry sales hit amid lockdowns in China – but Europe offers hope
Why Did Gossamer Bio Stock Rally 2.2% in Monday’s Pre-Market Trade?
GOSS
Why Is Ashland Stock Rising Today?
ASH
Despite Weakness in SONM Stock, These Insiders Look Confident
SONM
Boeing Has a Big Surprise for Its Stakeholders
BA
How Did Bank of America Fare in the Second Quarter?
BAC
Goldman Sachs Exceeds Q2 Expectations; Shares Up 4%
GS