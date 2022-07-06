tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
UBER
All News
Market News

Uber Returns to Israel with New Playbook

Story Highlights

Uber stumbled in its initial foray into Israel. But the company learned its lessons and has returned to the market with a new playbook that it has put to use in countries like Italy and Germany. 

In this article:
In this article:
UBER

Uber (UBER) is launching its ride-hailing platform in Israel as it continues its global expansion drive. The move marks a return to Israel, a market that Uber operated briefly some years ago before rivals ganged up to challenge its business model.

Thousands of drivers have already joined the Uber platform in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, according to a Reuters report. Apart from the regular taxi service, drivers on the Uber platform in Israel will also offer a ride-sharing service that allows them to carry several passengers at the same time. 

Uber returns to Israel with a new playbook that has worked well for it in other countries. The company will work with existing taxi operators instead of signing up private drivers, and it will accept both independent taxi drivers and those driving for companies. 

Uber shares rose more than 5.5% to $22.52 on July 5. However, the stock is still down almost 50% year-to-date.

Why Did Uber Fail in Israel in 2017?

In its initial attempt to operate in Israel in 2017, Uber only lasted there briefly. Its use of private drivers led to complaints from taxi unions and taxi companies, who accused it of operating without proper licenses. As a result, a court ordered Uber to stop its services. 

In Israel, drivers need a special license to drive a taxi. Additionally, taxi operators are required to have insurance for passengers. The private drivers that Uber signed up in its initial foray lacked these requirements, providing grounds for rivals to challenge its business model. With the issues of driver’s license and insurance addressed now, the stage is set for Uber to take on Gett and Yango in Israel’s ride-hailing market. 

Uber’s New Playbook Relies on Taxi Operators

Uber has adopted a new strategy after its operation model with private drivers faced resistance in some markets. It is partnering with taxi operators to avoid problems as it works to expand its global footprint. The new playbook that Uber introduced in Israel has already been in use in a number of countries in Europe, including Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, and Turkey. Additionally, Uber works with taxi operators in San Francisco and New York. The company’s goal is to bring every taxi to its platform by 2025. 

Wall Street’s Take

Consensus rating on Uber stock among analysts is a Strong Buy, based on 26 Buys and two Holds. The average Uber price target of $48.23 implies more than 114% upside potential to current levels. 

Hedge Funds

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence in UBER is currently Very Positive, as 51 hedge funds increased their cumulative holdings of the stock by 19.8 million UBER shares in the last quarter.

Key Takeaway for Investors

Apart from avoiding tensions with industry incumbents, the partnerships with taxi operators could also help Uber solve the driver shortage problem.

Read the full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

TipRanks News Bites: Making Sense of Factory Orders Report
DAL
LUV
Sandstorm Gold Achieves Record Preliminary Revenue; Shares Slip
SAND
Sainsbury’s faces investor showdown over wages for workers
GB: SBRY
Budget airline Ryanair soars again as passenger demand rebounds
NDX
Here’s Why Tesla Is Idling Production in China & Germany
TSLA
Here’s How AstraZeneca Is Gearing up against Lymphoma
AZN
Nio Stands Strong as Q2 Deliveries Surpass Estimates
NIO
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
FND
QSR
Insiders Dive Out of IBKR As Volumes Begin to Dry Up
IBKR
In this article:
UBER

Latest News Feed

TipRanks News Bites: Making Sense of Factory Orders Report
DAL
LUV
Sandstorm Gold Achieves Record Preliminary Revenue; Shares Slip
SAND
Sainsbury’s faces investor showdown over wages for workers
GB: SBRY
Budget airline Ryanair soars again as passenger demand rebounds
NDX
Here’s Why Tesla Is Idling Production in China & Germany
TSLA
Here’s How AstraZeneca Is Gearing up against Lymphoma
AZN
Nio Stands Strong as Q2 Deliveries Surpass Estimates
NIO
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
FND
QSR
Insiders Dive Out of IBKR As Volumes Begin to Dry Up
IBKR