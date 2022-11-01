tiprankstipranks
Market News

UAW Calls for Election at General Motors’ (NYSE:GM) Ohio Battery JV

Story Highlights

The United Auto Workers is calling for an election to represent workers at General Motors and LG Energy Solution’s Ohio battery cell joint venture. The joint venture reportedly refused to recognize the union.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) has filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board seeking election on behalf of about 900 workers at Ultium Cells LLC, the Ohio-based battery cell joint venture between General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Korea’s LG Energy Solution.  

According to the UAW, most of Ultium workers have signed cards authorizing it to represent them. However, UAW President Ray Curry alleged that Ultium has chosen to “ignore democracy and delay the recognition process.”

As per a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, Ultium stated that it respects the UAW’s initiatives to organize the plant and the workers’ decision to opt for union representation. The joint venture stated, “Ultium Cells will comply with the National Labor Relations Act, which protects our employees’ right to freely decide unionization through a voluntary election.”

The Ultium battery plant is the first of the four battery cell plants that General Motors is setting up along with LG Energy as part of its aggressive plans to expand in the electric vehicle space.

During the recently held Q3 conference call, General Motors CEO Mary Barra stated that the company has pushed back the timeline for its goal to produce 400,000 electric vehicles in North America from 2023-end to mid-2024. The company cited longer-than-expected time taken to employ and train the workers at the Ohio battery facility.

What is the Target Price for GM?

Wall Street’s Moderate Buy consensus rating for General Motors stock is based on nine Buys, three Holds, and two Sells. The average GM stock price target of $47.69 implies 21.5% upside potential. GM stock has declined 33.1% so far this year.

Disclosure

