U.S. Stock Futures Rise Ahead of Big Tech Earnings and Possible Fed Rate Cut

U.S. stock futures moved higher ahead of Monday’s session as investors prepared for a major week of Big Tech earnings and a widely expected interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) were up 1.0%, 0.57%, and 0.78%, respectively, at 12:40 a.m. EDT on October 27.

Markets closed the week on a strong note, with all major indexes finishing at record highs on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.20% for the week, while the S&P 500 gained 1.92%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also rallied 2.18%, reflecting broad optimism across sectors.

Investor sentiment remains upbeat ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting on October 29, where the central bank is widely expected to deliver a rate cut. Expectations strengthened after last week’s cooler-than-expected inflation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which fueled hopes for further policy easing.

At the same time, attention is shifting toward the upcoming wave of Big Tech earnings. Several members of the “Magnificent 7” — including Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Meta Platforms (META), and Microsoft (MSFT) — are set to report their third-quarter results this week, providing a key test for the market’s rally.

Adding to the week’s significance, U.S. President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet in South Korea on Thursday in an effort to ease trade tensions.

Several major companies outside Big Tech are preparing to release results as the Q3 earnings season enters its busiest stretch. Reports from KLA (KLAC), Starbucks (SBUX), PayPal Holdings (PYPL), Eli Lilly (LLY), Caterpillar (CAT), Boeing (BA), Coinbase Global (COIN), EMCOR Group (EME), and American Tower (AMT), among others, will be closely watched for insights into industry health and broader economic trends.

