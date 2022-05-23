tiprankstipranks
U.S. Futures Up as Investors Look for Stock Market Bottom

Stock futures moved up in the early morning trading hours of Monday amid the ongoing uncertainty that has been shrouding the market.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were up 0.73%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) inched 0.78% higher, as of 6:49 a.m. EST, Monday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) futures moved above the flatline by 0.62%.

On Friday, the S&P 500 finally lost its grip and slipped into a bear market zone briefly during regular trading. The index fell 20% below its record high in January, with a 2.3% intraday dip before recovering some of its losses and eventually closing 0.01% higher. It currently stands 1% away from crossing over to bear market territory.

Meanwhile, the Dow sank down to 600 points before settling 0.03% higher at Friday’s closing bell, and the Nasdaq ended 0.34% lower.

Last week, the Dow fell for its eighth consecutive week as fears grew of a demand shock in response to the surging inflation. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq is already deep in the grip of the bear, down about 30% from its recent high.

As consumers start to feel the pinch of inflation, a demand retraction is being recorded by companies dealing in sectors like retail and consumer staples. Last week, the consumer staples sector slid 8.63%, while consumer discretionary and communication services fell more than 32% below their 52-week highs.

