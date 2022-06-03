tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
KSS
All News
Market News

Two New Suitors Line Up to Acquire Kohl’s

Story Highlights

Two new names have entered the fray to acquire Kohl’s. Shares are languishing near 52-week lows and the new bids may have come at the right time!

In this article:
In this article:
KSS

The possible sale of American department store retail chain, Kohl’s (KSS), has been meandering for a while now. Earlier this year, the company rejected an offer of $64 per share, which would have valued it at $9 billion.

According to The Wall Street Journal, two suitors have made bids for Kohl’s: private equity firm, Sycamore Partners; and Franchise Group, a retail holding company.

While Sycamore’s bid is in the mid-$50 per share range, Franchise’s bid is around $60, which means a $7 billion to $8 billion valuation. Kohl’s Board is expected to review these bids in the coming days.

Kohl’s has seen a slew of acquisition-related developments for a number of months now. Its investors recently rejected an attempt made by activist investor Macelleum Advisors to replace 10 of its board members. However, the company’s recent Q1 numbers failed to cheer the markets.

Further, M&A activity can become sluggish in an environment of rising interest rates, falling markets, and decreasing money supply. The uncertainty also remains that a deal may take longer to fructify or may not materialize. Multiple names have already seen their interest in acquiring Kohl’s cooling down.

Analyst’s Take

UBS analyst Jay Sole has reiterated a Sell rating on the stock while decreasing the price target to $32 from $38.

Meanwhile, Telsey Advisory’s Dana Telsey has a Hold rating on the stock alongside a price target of $55.

Overall, the Street has a Hold rating on Kohl’s based on five Buys, six Holds, and two Sells. The average Kohl’s price target of $50.67 implies a potential upside of 23.05%. That’s after a 29% slide in share price over the past month.

Closing Note

The current macro environment has been challenging for retailers and share prices can keep gyrating. In such a scenario, where Kohl’s stock is languishing at $41 levels, the two new bids may have come at the right time.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Walmart Is Launching 4 New High-Tech Centers; Street Remains Positive
WMT
Square Teams Up with Apple for “Tap to Pay”
SQ
AAPL
Pfizer Will Exit GSK’s Consumer Health Business Haleon Upon Listing
PFE
Ford’s Stock Drives on Exciting Expansion Plan
F
What Are Elon Musk’s Latest Moves Hinting At?
TSLA
Why Did Designer Brands Stock Drop Despite 4x EPS Growth?
DBI
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
KSS
LNTH
RH’s Weak Outlook Spooks Investors
RH
This Is the Sector You Might Want to Invest In
CRM
SYY
In this article:
KSS

Latest News Feed

Walmart Is Launching 4 New High-Tech Centers; Street Remains Positive
WMT
Square Teams Up with Apple for “Tap to Pay”
SQ
AAPL
Pfizer Will Exit GSK’s Consumer Health Business Haleon Upon Listing
PFE
Ford’s Stock Drives on Exciting Expansion Plan
F
What Are Elon Musk’s Latest Moves Hinting At?
TSLA
Why Did Designer Brands Stock Drop Despite 4x EPS Growth?
DBI
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
KSS
LNTH
RH’s Weak Outlook Spooks Investors
RH
This Is the Sector You Might Want to Invest In
CRM
SYY