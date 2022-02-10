Two Harbors Posts Higher-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) has reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021. The real estate investment trust focuses on investing in, financing, and managing agency RMBS, non-Agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets.

Earnings of $0.22 per share surpassed analysts’ expectations of $0.21 per share. The company had reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year.

Net interest income in the fourth quarter declined 74.3% year-over-year to $12.8 million due to lower interest income. Other income grew 22.5% during the quarter to $106.2 million.

As of December 31, 2021, Two Harbors’ portfolio comprised $9.4 billion of Agency residential mortgage-backed securities, Agency Derivatives and MSR, including their associated notional hedges. Also, it held $4.2 billion bond equivalent value of net long-to-be-announced securities.

Two Harbors’ President, CEO and Chief Investment Officer, Bill Greenberg, said, “With the Federal Reserve firmly on the path of quantitative tightening, we are well-positioned to deploy capital into a more constructive investing environment and are optimistic about the forward outlook for Two Harbors and our paired Agency + MSR strategy.”

Analysts’ Recommendation

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 1 Buy and 1 Hold. The average Two Harbors price target of $6.25 implies 17% upside potential from current levels. Shares of the company have declined 7% over the past year.

Positive Sentiment

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Negative stance on Two Harbors, as 12.1% of investors on TipRanks increased their exposure to TWO stock over the past 30 days.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:

Coty Pops 8% on Q2 Earnings Beat, Raises EPS Guidance

Karyopharm Falls 20% Despite Q4 Results Beat Estimates

Cognizant Renews Contract with Volvo Cars