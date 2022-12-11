tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Twitter Gets a Musk-Up: Advertisers Still On Board

Twitter’s acquisition by Elon Musk has been a major topic of discussion in the tech industry. Many have speculated that the deal, which was finalized on October 14, 2022, could be the beginning of the end for the social media giant, with advertisers expected to flee the platform following the changes that Musk has promised to implement.

However, new data from SEMRush (a company that provides web traffic analytics), suggests that this may not be the case. In fact, the data shows that traffic, or user visits, to the subdomain ads.twitter.com, which advertisers use to manage their campaigns, actually increased by 23% from October to November. This suggests that advertisers are still interested in using Twitter as a platform to reach their target audience, despite the changes that have been made.

Source: SEMRush

It’s important to note that the acquisition is still in its early stages and it’s too soon to say for certain how it will impact Twitter in the long term. However, the initial data from SEMRush is encouraging and suggests that advertisers may not be as quick to abandon the platform as some have predicted.

Only time will tell how the acquisition and the changes implemented by Musk will affect Twitter and its user base. The tech industry will be watching closely to see what the future holds for the social media giant.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on ELON MUSK

Tesla Stock: The Twitter Overhang Still Looms
Stock Analysis & IdeasTesla Stock: The Twitter Overhang Still Looms
13d ago
TSLA
More ELON MUSK Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on ELON MUSK

Tesla Stock: The Twitter Overhang Still Looms
Stock Analysis & IdeasTesla Stock: The Twitter Overhang Still Looms
13d ago
TSLA
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >