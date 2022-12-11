Twitter’s acquisition by Elon Musk has been a major topic of discussion in the tech industry. Many have speculated that the deal, which was finalized on October 14, 2022, could be the beginning of the end for the social media giant, with advertisers expected to flee the platform following the changes that Musk has promised to implement.

However, new data from SEMRush (a company that provides web traffic analytics), suggests that this may not be the case. In fact, the data shows that traffic, or user visits, to the subdomain ads.twitter.com, which advertisers use to manage their campaigns, actually increased by 23% from October to November. This suggests that advertisers are still interested in using Twitter as a platform to reach their target audience, despite the changes that have been made.

It’s important to note that the acquisition is still in its early stages and it’s too soon to say for certain how it will impact Twitter in the long term. However, the initial data from SEMRush is encouraging and suggests that advertisers may not be as quick to abandon the platform as some have predicted.

Only time will tell how the acquisition and the changes implemented by Musk will affect Twitter and its user base. The tech industry will be watching closely to see what the future holds for the social media giant.