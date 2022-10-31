TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in Trouble for China Ties

The American self-driving trucking company, TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) is being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (Cfius) for possible links to China-based Hydron. As per a WSJ report, TuSimple is alleged to have financed and transferred technical know-how to the Chinese start-up without informing the authorities, TuSimple’s Board, or the shareholders.

TSP stock is down 4.8% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. Started in 2021, Hydron develops autonomous hydrogen-powered trucks and is led by Mo Chen, one of TuSimple’s co-founders.

Meanwhile, TuSimple CEO and Board chairman, Xiaodi Hou has been accused of defrauding the shareholders by failing to make proper disclosures of the transfer of finances and technology to Hydron, as required by U.S. law.

A spokesperson has denied any wrongdoing on behalf of Hou, as well as denying knowledge of any regulatory scrutiny. However, he did confirm TuSimple’s intent to buy hydrogen trucks from Hydron but stated it is currently not a customer.

Meanwhile, Chen, who used to run TuSimple’s Chinese operations, gave up his board seat, chairmanship, and other roles at TuSimple this year. Nonetheless, he remains the largest shareholder of TuSimple with an 11.8% stake.

Importantly, U.S. authorities are investigating the possible transfer of American technology related to self-driving systems to Chinese counterparts without proper disclosure. A recent Biden administration rule has called both artificial intelligence (AI) and hydrogen technology “fundamental to national security.”

TuSimple is slated to release its third quarter Fiscal 2022 results on November 1, after the market closes. The Street expects TuSimple to post a diluted loss of $0.53 per share, mostly in line with the prior year period’s figure of $0.54 per share. The consensus for revenue is pegged at $2.41 million, up from $1.78 million reported in Q3FY21.

Is TSP Stock a Buy?

On TipRanks, TuSimple stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This is based on five Buys versus three Holds. The average TuSimple Holdings price target of $14.42 implies a whopping 128.5% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has lost a massive 82.7% so far this year.

