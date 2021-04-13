Tuesday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need To Know Before The Market Opens

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Tuesday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need To Know Before The Market Opens

US stock futures were trading flat on Tuesday as investors await the March Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report scheduled to be released before Tuesday’s opening bell.

Dow futures were 0.11% higher, S&P futures had gained 0.05%, and Nasdaq futures were down 0.04% at the time of writing.

Fastenal (FAST) and OrganiGram Holdings (OGI) are expected to release earnings before the opening bell while Cogeco Communications (CGEAF) is expected to report after the market closes.

Dragon Victory (LYL) was the most actively traded stock and among the biggest gainers in pre-market trading, up by 41.5%. There was no fundamental news explaining the rise of the share price, however, there is growing speculation on social media that the company is looking to get involved with cryptocurrency.

Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) was the biggest laggard falling 18.3% at the time of writing as the FDA is still in the process of reviewing its resubmission of a new drug application (NDA) for IV Tramadol.

In M&A news, Synopsys (SNPS) has agreed to acquire MorethanIP for an undisclosed amount. MorethanIP provides Ethernet Digital Controller IP, which supports data rates of 10G to 800G. The acquisition expands Synopsys’ DesignWare Ethernet Controller IP portfolio, and the acquired MAC and PCS IP complement the company’s current 112G Ethernet PHY IP solution.

Monitoring and analytics platform provider Datadog (DDOG) has closed the acquisition of Sqreen. The latter is a SaaS-based security platform that helps clients detect, block, and respond to application-level attacks. Olivier Pomel, CEO of Datadog, said, “The application layer is currently one of the most vulnerable and exploitable attack surfaces. In combining Sqreen with Datadog, we are closing the gap between application developers and security teams and providing our customers with robust application security, without the disjointed visibility, high implementation costs, or steep learning curve of traditional application security products.”

Meanwhile, consulting and digital services provider ICF International (ICFI) was awarded two contracts worth about $16 million from the U.S. Labor Department. These contracts are to provide IT and cybersecurity workforce development services under the H-1B One Workforce Grant Program.

Beyond Meat (BYND) is expanding its product distribution across Europe at several European retail locations by this spring. Beyond Meat’s Chief Growth Officer, Chuck Muth said, “These new and expanded retail partnerships throughout the continent serve as strong proof points that Europe’s appetite for plant-based meat and Beyond Meat products in particular is on the rise. In fact, because of our strict ingredient guardrails, we’ve been able to more easily enter global markets including the EU to make plant-based meat options that are better for people and the planet more accessible to all.”

Uber Technologies (UBER) posted its highest monthly gross bookings in its twelve-year history in March, according to an SEC filing reported on Monday. The company’s Mobility business crossed the $30 billion annualized gross bookings run-rate and had its best month since March last year.

Uber stated in the filing, “As vaccination rates increase in the United States, we are observing that consumer demand for Mobility is recovering faster than driver availability, and consumer demand for Delivery continues to exceed courier availability.”

IBM (IBM) is in the process of setting up a new independent company named Kyndryl that will be formed post-separation of its Managed Infrastructure Services business which is expected before year-end. Kyndryl’s Chief Executive Officer, Martin Schroeter, stated, “Our vision is to be the leading company that designs, runs and modernizes the critical technology infrastructure of the world’s most important businesses and institutions, ultimately powering human progress.”

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA): This Chip Stock is Down but Not Out
Stock Analysis & IdeasNvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA): This Chip Stock is Down but Not Out
8h ago
NVDA
Is Stingray’s (TSE:RAY.A) 6% Dividend in Danger amid High Debt?
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Puts Up 28% in a Month, Should You Invest Now?
SHOP
More NASDAQ Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA): This Chip Stock is Down but Not Out
Stock Analysis & IdeasNvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA): This Chip Stock is Down but Not Out
8h ago
NVDA
Is Stingray’s (TSE:RAY.A) 6% Dividend in Danger amid High Debt?
Stock Analysis & IdeasIs Stingray’s (TSE:RAY.A) 6% Dividend in Danger amid High Debt?
13h ago
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Puts Up 28% in a Month, Should You Invest Now?
Stock Analysis & IdeasShopify (NYSE:SHOP) Puts Up 28% in a Month, Should You Invest Now?
14h ago
SHOP

Latest News Feed