Trump’s Truth Social Stock (DJT) Soars on ETF Deal with Crypto.com

Trump’s media company, Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT), or TMTG, the company behind Truth Social, is making headlines again. DJT stock rose about 4% after it signed a deal with cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com to launch exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under its Truth.Fi brand. These ETFs will target digital assets and U.S.-focused securities, focusing on investing in American industries.

Details of This Partnership

Under this collaboration, Crypto.com will provide the necessary backend technology, custody solutions, and supply cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Cronos for the ETFs. Crypto.com’s broker-dealer, Foris Capital US LLC, will handle the ETF distribution.

The ETFs are expected to roll out later this year, depending on regulatory approval. If cleared, the funds will be available to investors across the US, Europe, and Asia.

TMTG Expands into Finance

This deal follows the launch of Truth.Fi, Trump Media’s financial services brand introduced in January. The company is betting big on investments, with its board approving up to $250 million in funds through the financial services firm Charles Schwab (SCHW).

These funds will be spread across different investment vehicles, including ETFs, separately managed accounts (SMAs), and cryptocurrencies.

Is Truth Social Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

Truth Social’s entry into financial services and fintech with Truth.Fi could boost revenue and profits. However, these efforts are in the early stages and depend on regulatory approval and successful execution.

Currently, there are no analyst ratings or price targets available for Truth Social stock. Turning to TipRanks’ Technical Analysis tool, DJT stock is a Strong Sell, on the one-day time frame. This is based on two Bullish, six Neutral, and 14 Bearish signals.

