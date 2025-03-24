tiprankstipranks
Trump’s Trade War Could Be a Big Boon to Gold Stocks

Story Highlights

Investors have taken an increased interest in gold stocks as they huddle around safe-haven investments during stock market volatility.

Trump’s Trade War Could Be a Big Boon to Gold Stocks

There’s reignited interest in gold stocks as investors huddle around the precious metal during times of economic uncertainty. The price of the safe-haven investment is hovering around $3,020 per ounce, up 15.1% year-to-date. Gold futures have also jumped 13.42% since the start of 2025 as interest in the asset increases.

The interest in gold makes sense as the stock market is being fueled by fear right now. When that happens, investors often turn to safe-haven investments, such as government bonds, defensive stocks, and gold.

What’s Behind Investor Fears?

President Donald Trump’s trade war has investors wary about the future of the U.S. economy and stock market. The President is in a major trade battle with Canada, Mexico, and China, with tariffs as his main weapon of choice. More tariffs are expected next month with President Trump declaring April 2, the deadline for his latest tariff decision, “Liberation Day.”

President Trump has already slapped several countries with tariffs, and some have retaliated with their own tariffs on U.S. exports. The President intends to keep this battle going with additional tariffs against the countries that retaliated. This escalation could negatively affect the economy as it only just started to recover from an inflation spike following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gold Stocks to Bet on Thanks to Trump

With investors turning to gold as an asset to hold amid market fears, there’s interest in gold stocks. Specifically, traders have taken an interest in gold mining stocks. That’s a logical decision as these are the sources of the gold that attract investors seeking a safe haven amid market volatility.

Turning to the TipRanks comparison tool, Barrick Gold (GOLD), Kinross Gold (KGC), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPC), and Rio Tinto (RIO) are four gold stocks with Strong Buy ratings. Of them, GOLD and RIO offer the largest upside potential at 23.3% and 21.89%, respectively.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com

