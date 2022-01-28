Trulieve Cannabis Enters Partnership with Miami Mango

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Trulieve Cannabis Enters Partnership with Miami Mango

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF) has entered into a partnership with Miami Mango, a South Florida-based cannabis company. Shares of the company declined 2.5% on Thursday.

Trulieve Cannabis, one of the best cannabis stocks on TipRanks, engages in the provision of medical cannabis products. The firm cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes them through its branded stores as well as directly to patients via home delivery.

Trulieve plans to offer Miami Mango’s Mango Haze in a flight to include flower, pre-rolls, oils, and concentrates, starting from late February 2022. Notably, it will be the first strain that Trulieve will provide exclusively to its medical patients in the South Florida market.

Executive Comments

The CEO of Miami Mango, Alex Villegas, said, “It’s incredible to be able to offer Miami Mango in my hometown of Boynton Beach and the region through Trulieve, the market leader in Florida. I know that our shared commitment to quality cannabis products and patient care will benefit both long-time fans and those new to the Miami Mango family.”

“Trulieve is excited to partner with Miami Mango, which has been sought out in South Florida and beyond for decades. As Florida’s market leader, this partnership exemplifies our commitment to providing the highest quality and broadest selection of products to Florida’s medical cannabis community,” said Kim Rivers, the CEO of Trulieve.

Wall Street’s Take

Earlier this month, Wolfe Research analyst Greg Badishkanian initiated coverage on Trulieve with a Buy rating.

Badishkanian is of the opinion that though concerns over exposure to the Florida market linger, the company’s track record of maintaining share and its store locations should lead to better-than-expected pricing power.

Overall, the Street has a bullish outlook on the stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 7 unanimous Buys. The average Trulieve price target of $66.87 implies upside potential of about 251.7% from current levels.

Bloggers’ Opinion

Based on the opinion of 22 financial bloggers, TipRanks data shows that blogger sentiment is 95% Bullish on Trulieve, compared to a Cannabis stocks’ sector average of 68%.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Stryker Posts Mixed Q4 Results
Mastercard Exceeds Q4 Expectations; Shares Rise
Facebook Secures Conditional EU Approval for Kustomer Acquisition – Report