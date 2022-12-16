Trean Insurance Group Stock Nearly Doubles on Buyout News

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) landed its own Santa Claus rally today after Altaris Capital announced plans to buy Trean. Trean’s share price nearly doubled on the news.

Under the terms of the deal, Altaris will buy all of the common stock that it didn’t currently own—it held roughly 47% of Trean’s stock—for $6.15 per share. Given that yesterday it closed at $3.12 per share, that’s a significant boost. The $6.15 share price values Trean at $316 million. Once the merger closes, however, Trean will no longer be listed on the NASDAQ for trade, as the company will go private.

Word from Altaris’ co-founder and managing director Daniel Tully noted that Altaris has known Trean for a long time. Thus, Altaris knows quite well what Trean can do in the field. Tully further noted that Trean’s line of specialty products serves to differentiate it from the market. Thus, when Altaris gets its hands on Trean fully, those differentiating products will become Altaris’ products instead.

One group that will undoubtedly be happy to see this move go through is hedge funds. Hedge funds added an extra 150,500 shares of Trean to their holdings in the last quarter. This was after explosive gains in holdings seen back in mid-2021. Those gains continued into late 2021 and recovered once more in March 2022. Further adjustments have taken place since. However, hedge funds currently hold a little over six times the amount of Trean Insurance shares they held in March 2021.

