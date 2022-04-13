tiprankstipranks
TransUnion Stock Continues to Fall; Facing More Legal Problems

Consumer credit reporting company TransUnion (TRU) is facing a lawsuit filed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) for practicing deceptive marketing despite a law enforcement order issued in 2017.

The suit has been filed against two of TransUnion’s subsidiaries and its former Executive, John Danaher, on the basis of about 150,000 consumer complaints in 2021.

The CFPB alleges that TransUnion not only violated the 2017 order but also Regulation V, which implements the Fair Credit Reporting Act, and the Electronic Fund Transfer Act.

The regulator opines that TransUnion and Danaher failed to comply with the order by not making necessary marketing-related disclosures, and remained inefficient in collecting and reviewing consumer information and improving advertisements.

Further, the company has been accused of depending on digital dark patterns for subscription-related products. Under this pattern, TransUnion is said to have tricked clients into agreeing to make monthly payments.

The bureau commands compensation for the affected consumers in the form of “restitution or return of funds, disgorgement or compensation for unjust gains, injunctive relief, and civil money penalties.”

“TransUnion is an out-of-control repeat offender that believes it is above the law. I am concerned that TransUnion’s leadership is either unwilling or incapable of operating its businesses lawfully,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra.

TransUnion’s Response

The company called the CFPB’s claims baseless and said that it was always in compliance with the order.

TransUnion said that it had submitted a plan to the bureau, highlighting actions it would take to comply with the order. The company said that the compliance plan was ignored by the bureau.

“In the absence of any sort of guidance from the CFPB, TransUnion took affirmative actions to implement the consent order,” TransUnion said in a release.

Stock Rating

Recently, Deutsche Bank analyst Faiza Alwy initiated coverage on TransUnion with a Buy rating and a price target of $124 (33.2% upside potential from current levels).

Alwy noted that though the company has made some ‘questionable’ acquisitions outside its core business, they might help boost its top line due to diversification. Further, she is of the opinion that TransUnion remains well-poised to reap benefits from the accelerated integration of data solutions across businesses.

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and five Holds. TransUnion’s average price target of $119.07 implies 27.9% upside potential to current levels.

Insider Trading

Based on the recent corporate insider activity, sentiments seem to be Neutral on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase in insiders selling their shares of TRU.

Takeaway

Shares of TransUnion have dropped almost 20% so far this year. Faltering confidence of hedge funds and insiders, along with its involvement in legal issues, may continue to pressurize the stock’s performance.

