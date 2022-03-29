Transocean Expands Exploration Portfolio with Ocean Minerals

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Transocean Expands Exploration Portfolio with Ocean Minerals

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) gained 3.2% at the time of writing after the company disclosed that it purchased a minority interest in Ocean Minerals Ltd.

Transocean Ltd. provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells, while Ocean Minerals engages in the exploration of seabed resources containing metals required in the renewable energy market.

The companies are working together to provide the technology and services required to collect nodules from the seabed upon receipt of a production license.

Last month, Moana Minerals, an affiliate of Ocean Minerals, bagged a license from the Cook Islands Seabed Minerals Authority for the exploration of polymetallic nodules. Minerals like cobalt, nickel, copper, manganese, and rare earth metals found in the nodules are critical for the production of high-capacity batteries.

The CEO of Transocean, Jeremy Thigpen, said, “We are excited to work alongside Ocean Minerals to help support efforts to achieve a lower carbon energy economy and meet the growing global demand for critical minerals. A mixture of all energy sources will be required to meet future global energy demands, and our work with Ocean Minerals is another way for Transocean to continue to provide essential offshore energy services.”

Stock Rating

Earlier in March, Evercore ISI analyst James West maintained a Buy rating on Transocean with a price target of $6, implying 28.5% upside potential from current levels.

Based on one Buy, three Holds and one Sell, the stock has a Hold consensus rating. Transocean’s average price target of $4.52 implies 3.2% downside potential from current levels. Shares have gained 49.7% so far this year.

Positive Sentiment

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on Transocean, as 18.2% of investors increased their exposure to RIG stock over the past 30 days.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now 

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
XPeng’s Q4 Numbers Impress Analysts
Walmart Curtails Its Cigarettes Business
AMC Entertainment Skyrockets on CEO’s Inspiring Comments