Top Analyst Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

While the year has started out in cautious fashion for all the main indexes, it’s been a smooth transition from 2023 to 2024 for one of last year’s biggest winners. It’s been business as usual at Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), with the stock already up by 15% year-to-date.

This is hardly surprising, according to Tigress Financial’s Ivan Feinseth, a 5-star analyst ranking in the top 4% of Wall Street’s stock professionals. Last year’s remarkable gains (239%) were a result of the company’s strong position in the AI market, and when assessing the chip giant’s future prospects, Feinseth believes that Nvidia’s standing in the AI business remains just as strong.

“Nvidia’s leadership position in AI hardware and software infrastructure will continue to be a core holding in the AI investment theme and remains at the forefront of generative AI technology development across all aspects of implementation that will continue to drive a new AI-driven business super cycle, revenue and cash flow growth, and greater shareholder value creation,” Feinseth opined.

As companies integrate generative AI into every product, service, and business process, Nvidia stands to benefit immensely from the anticipated $1 trillion worth of global data infrastructure spending that will facilitate the move from general-purpose to accelerated computing.

In fact, says Feinseth, as a major supplier to all big-name hyperscalers and cloud service providers, Nvidia remains the best play in generative AI. “All major cloud-hosted server providers continue to integrate new NVDA GPUs to drive increasing AI inference capabilities and generative AI services,” noted the analyst.

The aspect about AI that maybe is not yet fully appreciated revolves around the impact it is set to have on a whole range of industries. In healthcare, for example, the substantial impact of Nvidia/AI will play a crucial role in advancing the upcoming phase of drug discovery and genomic mapping. It will elevate diagnostic capabilities, leading to a meaningful improvement in patient care.

Furthermore, with the addition of its new networking platforms, including InfiniBand and ethernet for AI factories and enterprise, the company’s networking business will “continue to grow significantly.” Additionally, as the automotive industry broadens its application of “AI-driven driver interactive experiences” by incorporating ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and enhancing software-defined vehicle capabilities, Nvidia should continue to experience “broad automotive OEM adoption.”

Lastly, while gaming has taken a backseat to the data center business, GeForce NOW’s game library currently boasts more than 1,700 games, while Nvidia’s new GPUs should offer an “increasingly real-life immersive experience.”

With all this excitement in mind, Feinseth boosts his price target on NVDA from $560 to $790, suggesting a one-year upside potential of 41%. Unsurprisingly, the analyst’s rating remains a Buy. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here)

Feinseth is one of 32 NVDA bulls on Wall Street, and the addition of 4 Holds can’t detract from a Strong Buy consensus rating. Going by the $668.61 average target, a year from now shares will be changing hands for a 19% premium. (See Nvidia stock forecast)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.