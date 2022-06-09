TipRanks Shows Insiders Are Loving GBTG Stock

In its recent filing with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), Ares Management LLC, a top shareholder of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE: GBTG), revealed that it has increased its stake in the company.

Shares of Global Business Travel Group slipped marginally on Wednesday to close at $7.69.

Transaction Details

As per the filing, Ares Management bought 75,568 shares of Global Business Travel Group at an average per-share price of $8.46. The top shareholder now owns 8,675,568 shares of the company.

Between May 31 and June 3, Ares Management bought 350,000 shares of Global Business Travel.

On May 27, Apollo Principal Holdings III GP Ltd., another notable insider, bought GBTG’s shares worth $20 million.

Confidence Signal

TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool shows that the confidence in GBTG is currently Positive based on informative transactions by two insiders over the past three months. Corporate Insiders have bought shares worth $23.6 million over this period.

Conclusion

With top owners raising their stakes in the company, the future prospects of Global Business Travel Group look bright.

