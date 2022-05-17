tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

TipRanks Hinted at TWLO Stock Volatility Ahead of Syniverse Deal Closure

California-based customer engagement platform Twilio, Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) and communications technology provider Syniverse have concluded the strategic partnership that they had announced in February. As per the terms of the agreement, Twilio has invested $750 million in Syniverse for the latter’s common equity shares.

Following this deal, Twilio has become a significant minority shareholder of Syniverse.

Simon Khalaf, Twilio’s Senior Vice-President and GM of Communications Platform, said, “We are pleased to have closed this partnership and investment to accelerate the next wave of innovation in mobile communications and drive long-term growth.”

Following the announcement on Monday, TWLO stock dropped over 10% to close at $99.68.

According to TipRanks’ Risk Factors tool, Twilio was concerned that its quest to acquire or invest in companies might impact its stock price.

The tool also highlighted the company’s plan to invest in Syniverse. It quoted Twilio, which said, “We also may enter into relationships with other businesses to expand our products and platform, which could involve preferred or exclusive licenses, additional channels of distribution, discount pricing or investments in other companies, such as our recent proposed minority investment of $500 million to $750 million in Syniverse Corporation.”

On TipRanks, the risk was mentioned in the Corporate Activity and Growth segment under the Finance & Corporate risk category. This shows that investors can choose TipRanks’ Risk Factors tool to prepare ahead and benefit from the stock volatility created by an announcement.

Stock Rating

Based on 21 Buys and two Holds, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. TWLO’s average price target of $216.95 implies 117.7% upside potential from current levels. Shares have lost 66.5% over the past year.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Armed with Strategic Moves, Luna Innovations Beats Q1 Expectations
DADA Stock Jumps on Solid Q1 Performance
Why Did BuzzFeed Stock Drop 12%?