TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who Is the Best on PLTR Stock?
Market News

TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who Is the Best on PLTR Stock?

Story Highlights

Analyst Mariana Perez Mora of research firm Bank of America Securities is the Most Accurate and Profitable analyst for PLTR stock over a one-year time frame. Let’s take a look at the All-star analyst’s performance in detail.

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to  Analyst Mariana Perez Mora of research firm Bank of America Securities. Remarkably, Mora ranks #159 out of the 9,085 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Palantir Technologies (PLTR), a leading provider of data analytics and artificial intelligence software, for which she is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst. 

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on PLTR Stock  

When we look at Mora’s recommendation for Palantir Technologies stock, she has had a 100% success rate on the stock. Plus, she earned an average return of 83.0% in the said period. 

On an overall basis, copying Mora’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 38.30%, with 91% of your trades generating a profit. 

Mora primarily focuses on the General sector in the U.S. market. Interestingly, her most profitable rating to date is also a Buy on PLTR stock. To date, the analyst has earned an impressive 175.40% return on the call between December 22, 2022, and December 22, 2023.

Following phenomenally successful analysts’ ratings can add profit to your portfolio. Find the best analyst to follow for any stock by scrolling down to the “Best Analyst Covering” feature on its Analyst Forecast page.  

To follow the best Wall Street analysts, take a look at the list of Top Analysts on TipRanks.  

Disclosure 

Go Ad-Free with Our App