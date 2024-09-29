TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who Is the Best on PLTR Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Analyst Mariana Perez Mora of research firm Bank of America Securities. Remarkably, Mora ranks #159 out of the 9,085 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Palantir Technologies (PLTR), a leading provider of data analytics and artificial intelligence software, for which she is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on PLTR Stock

When we look at Mora’s recommendation for Palantir Technologies stock, she has had a 100% success rate on the stock. Plus, she earned an average return of 83.0% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Mora’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 38.30%, with 91% of your trades generating a profit.

Mora primarily focuses on the General sector in the U.S. market. Interestingly, her most profitable rating to date is also a Buy on PLTR stock. To date, the analyst has earned an impressive 175.40% return on the call between December 22, 2022, and December 22, 2023.

