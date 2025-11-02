TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who Is the Best on Amazon Stock (AMZN)?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to analyst Rob Sanderson of research firm Loop Capital Markets. Remarkably, Sanderson ranks #302 out of the 10,000 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Amazon (AMZN), for which he is the Best analyst over a one-year time frame.

Amazon is an e-commerce giant and a leading cloud computing player. For a thorough assessment of the stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on AMZN Stock

When we look at Sanderson’s recommendation for Amazon stock, we see that over the past year, Sanderson has had an 85% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned an average return of 29.70% during the period.

On an overall basis, copying Sanderson’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 17.30%, with 59% of your trades generating a profit.

Not Just AMZN

Sanderson primarily focuses on covering the Technology sector in the U.S. and Hong Kong markets. Importantly, his most profitable rating to date was a Buy on Pinterest (PINS), a visual search and discovery platform. The analyst earned a massive 410.60% return on the call between April 09, 2020, and April 09, 2021.

