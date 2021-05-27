Thursday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need To Know Before The Market Opens

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Thursday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need To Know Before The Market Opens

U.S. stock futures were mixed on Thursday as investors await the release of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and jobless claims data.

While Dow Futures were slightly higher up 0.03%, S&P Futures and Nasdaq Futures fell 0.2% and 0.36% each.

Companies expected to report before the opening bell include Best Buy (BBY), Dollar General (DG) while Dell Technologies (DELL), Gap, Inc (GPS), HP Inc. (HPQ), and Salesforce (CRM) are expected to report after the market close.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) was the most actively traded stock and the biggest gainer in pre-market trading as the stock jumped 100% at the time of writing. The specialty refinery company will acquire Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDS.A) refinery in Mobile, Alabama for $75 million.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG) was the biggest laggard as the stock had plunged 19.1% at the time of writing. There was no fundamental news explaining the price fall.

In earnings news, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) reported mixed Q1 results as the cloud-computing-based data warehousing company posted revenues of $228.91 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 110%. The company’s revenues in Q1 surpassed the Street’s estimate of $212.89 million.

SNOW reported a loss of $0.70 per share, versus a loss of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year. However, the loss was worse than the Street’s estimated loss of $0.16 per share.

Snowflake’s CEO Frank Slootman said, “Snowflake reported strong Q1 results with triple-digit growth in product revenue, reflecting strength in customer consumption…Remaining performance obligations showed a robust increase year-on-year, indicating strength in sales across the board.

Meanwhile, gaming and data center company Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) posted strong fiscal Q1 results. The company’s revenues popped 84% year-over-year to $5.66 billion, beating analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. NVDA reported adjusted earnings of $3.66 per share, a jump of 103% year-over-year, topping Street’s estimates of $3.28 per share.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said, “Mellanox, one year in, has exceeded our expectations and transformed NVIDIA into a data-center-scale computing company.”

Huang continued, “From gaming, cloud computing, AI, robotics, self-driving cars, to genomics and computational biology, NVIDIA continues to do impactful work to invent a better future.”

American lifestyle retailer Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) reported strong Q1 results with net sales of $781.4 million, an increase of 61% year-over-year, surpassing Street estimates of $675.6 million. The company reported earnings of $0.67 per share versus a loss of $3.29 per share in the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting a loss of $0.38 per share.

Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Fran Horowitz said, “Momentum has continued into the second quarter across brands, and early reaction to our newest member of the A&F Co. family, Social Tourist, has been amazing. Our solid foundation and strong liquidity position enables us to be on the offense. We remain focused on profitable topline growth, our ongoing digital evolution and our growth vehicles, including Gilly Hicks, and are committed to thoughtful expense management and global square footage optimization.

In other news, EV manufacturer Fisker Inc. (FSR) will partner with Mekonomen group, where Mekonomen will provide after-sales services for Fisker cars across Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. Mekonomen group is a spare-part chain in the Nordic region.

Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker commented, “From November 17, 2022 we will start production and deliveries of the Fisker Ocean SUV, with Denmark, Norway and Sweden among the first European markets to launch. Supporting a great product must be an equally great ownership experience. Partnering with the recognized leader in service and logistics across Scandinavia will be an important part of delivering excellence to our customers.”

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

5 Best-in-Class ETFs for a Market Recovery
Stock Analysis & Ideas5 Best-in-Class ETFs for a Market Recovery
2h ago
HYG
IWM
AT&T Stock (NYSE:T): Both a Telecom Titan and Dividend Darling
T
SPX
In Crypto We Trust (or Not)
More NASDAQ Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

5 Best-in-Class ETFs for a Market Recovery
Stock Analysis & Ideas5 Best-in-Class ETFs for a Market Recovery
2h ago
HYG
IWM
AT&T Stock (NYSE:T): Both a Telecom Titan and Dividend Darling
Stock Analysis & IdeasAT&T Stock (NYSE:T): Both a Telecom Titan and Dividend Darling
3h ago
T
SPX
In Crypto We Trust (or Not)
Stock Analysis & IdeasIn Crypto We Trust (or Not)
5h ago
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >