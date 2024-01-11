tiprankstipranks
Thursday Macro & Markets Update – 01.11.24
Market News

Thursday Macro & Markets Update – 01.11.24

Stocks closed higher on Wednesday, reversing the previous day’s decline, as technology mega caps displayed strength, boosting the S&P 500 (SPX).

Nvidia (NVDA) led the rally, jumping to an all-time high, as the optimism towards the AI chipmaker was further boosted by Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM). The world’s largest chip producer said sales results in the fourth quarter were better than analysts expected, signaling a potential recovery in chip demand. Microsoft’s (MSFT) shares also jumped to a record high, reaching the point where the software giant is on the verge of overtaking Apple (AAPL) in market capitalization.  

However, apart from the mega caps, the day’s gains were limited as investors anxiously awaited the crucial CPI inflation report, scheduled to be published later today, and focused on the grand opening of the Q4 earnings season, which begins on Friday with the reports from the nation’s largest banks.

The nine-week melt-up in stocks at the end of 2023 was ignited by the expectations of the Federal Reserve’s first interest-rate cut as soon as its March meeting. Investors hope that December’s consumer inflation report will confirm that the economic conditions support policy easing. The monetary pivot has been priced in the stock valuations, with the SPX’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio reaching 21.5, well above its long-term average.

On Wednesday, the President of the New York Fed John Williams said that while there has been significant progress on the inflation front, policymakers still haven’t reached their target of 2%, which means that talks of rate cuts are premature. Williams underscored the “highly uncertain” economic outlook, adding that the central bank remains data-dependent, and needs to be confident that inflation is on track to reach its target before it considers monetary easing.  

