All News
Market News

This Insider has Increased its Stake in Lazydays, Once Again

Story Highlights

B. Riley Financial has been accumulating Lazydays’ shares. After closing 3.4% down on Wednesday, the stock jumped 2.2% in the pre-market trading session on Thursday.

LAZY

Los Angeles-based B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), which owns a 10% stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY), has bought more than $1 million worth of the company’s shares.

According to the company’s SEC filing, the informative purchases were made between June 27 and June 29. The financial solutions provider also bought shares worth $687,532 last week.

A pictorial representation of the above-mentioned transactions is given below:

Apart from enlisting all the buy and sell transactions made by insiders, TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool also shows that Insider Confidence Signal is currently Positive for Lazydays, with corporate insiders buying LAZY stock worth $1.7 million in the last three months.

TipRanks also offers Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool, which provides a list of stocks that exhibit ‘Strong Buy’ consensus based on insiders’ trading activity. Additionally, investors can follow the Top 25 Performing Insiders to find out which companies could outperform the market.

About Lazydays

Based out of Florida, Lazydays sells recreational vehicles (RVs). It also provides RV camping, RV rentals, RV parts and accessories, financing and insurance products, and third-party protection plans, among other services.

Stock Rating

Based on one Buy and one Hold, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. LAZY’s average price target of $20.50 implies 77% upside potential from current levels. Shares have lost 45.6% over the past six months.

Conclusion

Shares of Lazydays were trading 2.2% up in the pre-market trading session on Thursday, at the time of writing. This could imply that the market is encouraged by B. Riley Financial’s recent move.

Read full Disclosure

