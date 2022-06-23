tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
OXY
All News
Market News

This Oil Stock Gets Warren Buffet’s Support

Story Highlights

Berkshire Hathaway could be looking at taking advantage of rising oil prices.

In this article:
In this article:
OXY

In its recent filing with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), Hydrocarbon exploration company Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) revealed that Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) has bought a big chunk of its shares.

Berkshire Hathaway is a top shareholder of Occidental Petroleum Corporation. OXY stock declined 3.6% to close at $55.77 on Wednesday.

Details of the Purchase

Over the past six days, Berkshire Hathaway has bought a total of 9.55 million shares of Occidental Petroleum at an average price of $55.36 per share for roughly $528.8 million. Berkshire Hathaway now owns a total of 15.27 million shares of the company.

Interestingly, Berkshire Hathaway has accumulated OXY stock worth $916.7 million in the last two months.

Insiders’ Activity on TipRanks

Based on informative transactions by nine insiders over the past three months, TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool shows that Insider Confidence Signal is currently Positive for OXY. Further, Corporate Insiders have bought shares worth $909.6 million over this period.

Stock Rating

Recently, Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a price target of $74, which implies upside potential of 32.7% from current levels.

Overall, the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys, seven Holds and two Sells. OXY’s average price target of $73.76 implies that the stock has upside potential of 32.3% from current levels.

Conclusion

Warren Buffet is a celebrated name in the investment industry, and when he makes a move in the market, it is noticed. Taking this into account, Buffet’s move to invest heavily in petroleum stocks like Chevron (CVX) and Occidental Petroleum hints at the fact that oil prices are not expected to cool down in the near term and these companies will continue to enjoy healthy margins, which makes them attractive investment picks.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Saylor Calls Bitcoin a “Lifeboat” on Twitter
MSTR
Stock Market Today – Thursday, June 23: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
LI
BBWI
Ford Settles on Spain as Hub for Its New Electric Vehicles
F
Multiple Suitors Are Lining Up for Netflix’s Ad-Partner Pie
NFLX
Here’s Why This Stock Could Be a Winner in Times Like These
WBA
Winnebago Smashes Q3 Estimates; Earnings Up 84%
WGO
Altria Stock Plunged Over 9%; Here’s Why
MO
Biden’s Gas Tax Relief and Fed’s Recession View Explained
NDX
SPX
In this article:
OXY

Latest News Feed

Saylor Calls Bitcoin a “Lifeboat” on Twitter
MSTR
Stock Market Today – Thursday, June 23: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
LI
BBWI
Ford Settles on Spain as Hub for Its New Electric Vehicles
F
Multiple Suitors Are Lining Up for Netflix’s Ad-Partner Pie
NFLX
Here’s Why This Stock Could Be a Winner in Times Like These
WBA
Winnebago Smashes Q3 Estimates; Earnings Up 84%
WGO
Altria Stock Plunged Over 9%; Here’s Why
MO
Biden’s Gas Tax Relief and Fed’s Recession View Explained
NDX
SPX