tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
NN
All News
Market News

This NextNav Insider Keeps Buying More Company Shares

Story Highlights

This NextNav insider, with a 10% shareholding in the company, has recently made moves that highlight the sentiment of those most in the know about the stock. The moves come as the stock is also set to join a major equity index.

In this article:
In this article:
NN

NextNav (NN) shares have declined more than 70% year-to-date, but an insider who is already a major shareholder in the company is giving the stock the benefit of the doubt. Timothy Presutti, a director at NextNav, has been buying the dip in the stock. NextNav provides next-generation GPS technology.

According to SEC filings, Timothy Presutti purchased more than 303,929 shares of NextNav on June 16. On June 15, the director purchased 3,858 shares of the company. Previously, Timothy bought 146,571 shares of NextNav on June 14, which was preceded by a purchase of 200,000 shares. Following the recent string of purchases, the insider now owns more than 11.7 million shares in NextNav. Timothy already owns more than 10% of NextNav’s stock.

The TipRanks’ Insider Trading tool helps you gauge the sentiment of those most in the know about a particular stock. Insider activity shows that the Insider Confidence Signal is currently Neutral on NextNav, with corporate insiders buying $1.7 million worth of shares in the last quarter.

NextNav Partners with Vitals

Aware Services recently inked a deal to use NextNav’s GPS technology to power its app that supports mental health responder services. NextNav will provide a precision vertical location solution for the app to make it easier for responders to serve people with mental health challenges.

“..Something as simple as taking a wrong turn in a building can make the difference between a good outcome and a tragic one,” said Vitals CEO, Janeé Harteau.

NextNav to Join Russell 2000 Index

NextNav has been selected for inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index on June 24. For a company that went public only late last year, the inclusion in the index marks an important milestone, NextNav CFO Christian Gates said. The executive explained that inclusion in the index would not only increase NextNav’s visibility to the investment community but also demonstrate the company’s commitment to creating shareholder value.

Wall Street’s Take

The Street is cautiously optimistic about NextNav stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on two Buys. The average NextNav price target of $14.63 implies 440% upside potential to current levels. 

Key Takeaway for Investors

The confidence that Timothy is showing in NextNav is notable as it implies that there may be more value in the stock than ordinary investors realize. NextNav’s expanding business partnerships and the stock’s inclusion in the Russell 2000 index also suggest the stock may be worth a closer look.

Read the full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

How Does UAL Plan to Grow Amid Flight Cancellations & Delays?
AAL
DAL
Will Tesla Start “End-to-End” Production in Indonesia?
TSLA
CASI CEO Buys Shares in the Company; Street Sees Over 11X Upside
CASI
What Does the High Insider Activity on Annaly Capital Shares Indicate?
NLY
What Do Insiders’ Activities Indicate for Apollo Medical Stock?
AMEH
Here’s What Pfizer & Valneva Announced on Monday
PFE
VALN
Why Did WWE Stock Fall 3.6% on Friday?
WWE
UnitedHealth Group to Boost Its UK Business Through This Buyout
UNH
Dana Walden Takes Charge of Disney’s Entertainment Unit
DIS
In this article:
NN

Latest News Feed

How Does UAL Plan to Grow Amid Flight Cancellations & Delays?
AAL
DAL
Will Tesla Start “End-to-End” Production in Indonesia?
TSLA
CASI CEO Buys Shares in the Company; Street Sees Over 11X Upside
CASI
What Does the High Insider Activity on Annaly Capital Shares Indicate?
NLY
What Do Insiders’ Activities Indicate for Apollo Medical Stock?
AMEH
Here’s What Pfizer & Valneva Announced on Monday
PFE
VALN
Why Did WWE Stock Fall 3.6% on Friday?
WWE
UnitedHealth Group to Boost Its UK Business Through This Buyout
UNH
Dana Walden Takes Charge of Disney’s Entertainment Unit
DIS