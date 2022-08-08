tiprankstipranks
This Insider is Bulking up on Plant Green Stock
Market News

This Insider is Bulking up on Plant Green Stock

Story Highlights

A top shareholder of the company has again purchased a sizeable portion of Planet Green. This is perhaps an indication that the stock is poised for some upside in the near term.

Food products manufacturer Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) recently revealed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that a top shareholder of the company has bought a substantial chunk of its shares.

Details of the Buyout

CEO and Director of the company, Zhou Bin, is the top shareholder who carried out the buyout. Bin purchased shares worth $ 1.4 million. This purchase took his total buyout of the stock in the past year to more than $12 million.

Notably, a top shareholder is one who owns more than 10% of the company.

Is PLAG Stock a Good Buy?

According to the TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool, which also provides a comprehensive list of daily insider transactions, insiders are currently Positive on Planet Green as corporate insiders have bought PLAG shares worth $8.6 million in the last three months.

Interestingly, TipRanks also provides a list of hot stocks that boast of either a Very Positive or Positive insider confidence signal.

Final Thoughts

Shares of Planet Green are down by about 12.6% so far this year. However, this has not deterred Zin from purchasing the company’s stock in recent times. This reflects Zin’s confidence in the company’s prospects, and investors can take it into consideration as an investment choice.

Read full Disclosure

Disclaimer

