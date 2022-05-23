tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

This C-Suite Executive Sells His Stake in Kraft Heinz

Miguel Patricio, the CEO of The Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ: KHC), sold 259,958 shares of the company on May 16 for an average of $44.28 per share. The transaction has a total value of more than $11.5 million.

After the sale, Patricio holds nearly 1.9 million shares of Kraft Heinz valued at over $84 million.

Even though TipRanks has not provided an Insider Confidence Signal for KHC, you can check insider transactions for the stock here.

Pennsylvania-based Kraft Heinz is one of the largest consumer packaged food and beverage companies in the world. It manufactures and sells condiments and sauces, dairy, meats, meals, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Last month, the company reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter of 2022. Earnings came in at $0.60 per share, higher than the Street’s estimate of $0.53 per share but lower than the year-ago earnings of $0.72 per share.

Price Target

Based on one Buy, 10 Holds and one Sell, the stock has a Hold consensus rating. KHC’s average price target of $42.33 implies 10.3% upside potential from current levels. Shares have lost 10.1% over the past year.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Macro Headwinds Hurt Kohl’s Q1 Performance
Why Did Shares of Children’s Place Gain 10% Despite Q1 Miss?
Foot Locker Gains 6% Despite Mixed Q1 Results