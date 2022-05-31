tiprankstipranks
All News
Market News

Think Research Announces Record Q1 Revenue: Is It Worth Considering?

Story Highlights

According to its most recent earnings report, Think Research is growing its revenue at a healthy pace. Although an analyst sees tremendous upside potential, insider actions tell a different story.

In this article:

Think Research (TSE: THNK) provides integrated digital healthcare solutions. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes.

On May 30, the company released its earnings results, which saw record revenue for Q1 2022. Total revenue came in at C$20.2 million compared to C$8.4 million in Q1 2021. This equates to revenue growth of 142% year-over-year. In addition, operating cash flow came in positive, as it increased by C$10.9 million, reaching C$3.1 million.

However, its gross profit only increased 71% year-over-year as its gross margin decreased from 63.8% to 45.1%. This was caused by a change in revenue mix due to acquisitions that were completed during 2021. In addition, the gross margin also decreased from Q4 2021 due to delays in the Clinical Operations segment related to Omicron disruptions.

Furthermore, the company’s net loss widened year-over-year, as it fell from -C$5 million to -C$6.2 million.

Insider Transactions

When analyzing Think Research’s insider transactions, you can see that insiders have mostly been selling in the past 12 months. This is despite the fact that the company’s stock price has been declining for over a year.

From the image above, you can see that the insider confidence signal is in the negative territory, which is below the sector average. This would suggest that insiders might not believe the company is undervalued enough despite the falling share price.

Analyst Recommendations

Think Research has a Moderate Buy rating based on just one Buy rating assigned in the past three months. Think Research’s price target of C$3.40 implies 385.7% upside potential.

Final Thoughts

Think Research is growing its revenue at a healthy pace while also posting positive operating cash flow in the most recent quarter. In addition, the analyst covering the stock believes that there is tremendous upside potential. Nevertheless, insiders don’t appear to be too confident, as they have mostly been selling shares.

Latest News Feed

Shell Approves $2.5B Crux Gas Project off Australia
GB:SHEL
Greenlane Renewables Awarded New Contract from Repeat Customer
CA:GRN
EW Healthcare Partners Acquires TherapeuticsMD; TXMD Shares Surge 350%
TXMD
Why Did Tata Motors & Ford Rise on Friday?
F
TTM
Will Unilever Triumph After Adding Nelson Peltz to Board?
UL
Blackstone’s Major Shareholder on a Thinning Spree
BX
TAAL Registers 9x Revenue Gain in Q1 ; Street Sees 207% Upside
TAAL
Ericsson & BT Enter Another 5G Deal
BT
ERIC
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
AUY
FRO

