Think Research Announces Record Q1 Revenue: Is It Worth Considering?

Think Research (TSE: THNK) provides integrated digital healthcare solutions. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes.

On May 30, the company released its earnings results, which saw record revenue for Q1 2022. Total revenue came in at C$20.2 million compared to C$8.4 million in Q1 2021. This equates to revenue growth of 142% year-over-year. In addition, operating cash flow came in positive, as it increased by C$10.9 million, reaching C$3.1 million.

However, its gross profit only increased 71% year-over-year as its gross margin decreased from 63.8% to 45.1%. This was caused by a change in revenue mix due to acquisitions that were completed during 2021. In addition, the gross margin also decreased from Q4 2021 due to delays in the Clinical Operations segment related to Omicron disruptions.

Furthermore, the company’s net loss widened year-over-year, as it fell from -C$5 million to -C$6.2 million.

Insider Transactions

When analyzing Think Research’s insider transactions, you can see that insiders have mostly been selling in the past 12 months. This is despite the fact that the company’s stock price has been declining for over a year.

From the image above, you can see that the insider confidence signal is in the negative territory, which is below the sector average. This would suggest that insiders might not believe the company is undervalued enough despite the falling share price.

Analyst Recommendations

Think Research has a Moderate Buy rating based on just one Buy rating assigned in the past three months. Think Research’s price target of C$3.40 implies 385.7% upside potential.

Final Thoughts

Think Research is growing its revenue at a healthy pace while also posting positive operating cash flow in the most recent quarter. In addition, the analyst covering the stock believes that there is tremendous upside potential. Nevertheless, insiders don’t appear to be too confident, as they have mostly been selling shares.

Read full Disclosure