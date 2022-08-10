tiprankstipranks
TipRanksStock Market NewsTTD NewsThese Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
Market News

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday

Story Highlights

TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session.

Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:

Five Biggest Movers

California-based tech firm Trade Desk, Inc. (the company reported a profit of 20 cents per share, in line with the Street’s estimate but two cents higher than the year-ago figure.

Shares of technology-driven beauty company Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (Adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share came in above the Street’s expectation of 13 cents and the previous year’s profit of 11 cents per share. 

Next on the list is video game developer Roblox Corp. (loss of 30 cents per share came in five cents wider than analysts’ expectations. 

Vir Biotechnology, Inc.’s (net loss amounted to 58 cents per share versus a profit of 46 cents a year ago. The consensus EPS estimate stood at 33 cents a share. 

Finally, shares of New Mexico-based Array Technologies, Inc. (Adjusted EPS of nine cents per share was seven cents above the consensus estimate and the year-ago figure. 

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market open. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers… 

