These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
CRM
CVI
MANU
All News
Market News

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday

Story Highlights

Investors can use these insights to trade with precision.

In this article:
In this article:
CRM
CVI
MANU

TipRanks has compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movements. 

Company-specific news and other variables seem to have dominated today’s market. Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below. 

5 Biggest Movers 

Manchester United plc (MANU), the operator of a professional football club, was the biggest gainer in pre-market trading, rising around 10.5% at the time of writing. Recently, the company appointed Andy O’Boyle as the new deputy football director. He was previously the Premier League’s head of elite performance.

Salesforce (CRM) gained 8.7% in pre-market trading, at the last check. The cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) company posted strong results for the first-quarter Fiscal 2023 (ended April 30). However, management lowered its sales forecast for the year due to foreign exchange challenges, while raising profitability forecasts due to operational improvements.

CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI), a provider of petroleum refining and marketing business, jumped 8.66% in pre-market trading at last glance. There is no company-specific news supporting the trading frenzy. 

Meanwhile, S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) plummeted 7.64% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. The company provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions globally. The suspension of guidance by the company for full-year 2022 rose investor anxiety. According to the company, deteriorating macroeconomic conditions had a negative impact on the company’s expected GDP growth and debt issuance volumes.

Intimate specialty retailer Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) completes the list. It surged 7.4% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. Positive sentiment followed better-than-expected results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2022. Additionally, the company provided a decent outlook for the July quarter. For Fiscal Q2 2022, the company projects sales to be up low-single-digits to down low-single-digits on a year-over-year basis. Operating income is anticipated in the range of $125 million to $155 million, while EPS is expected to land between $0.95 and $1.25. 

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market opens. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers… 

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Berry Petroleum Makes Major Buybacks While Top Insiders Offload Shares
BRY
Musk’s “No More Remote Work” Mail Does Rounds on Twitter
TSLA
GSK to Boost Its Vaccines Roster Through Acquisition
GB:GSK
Robinhood Agrees to Settle With Upset Customers
HOOD
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 1: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Mark Cuban Tweets his Conviction in Crypto & All Things DeFi!
Should You Buy This Cheap Canadian Bank Stock?
EQB
What to Do in a Crazy Market Like This One
TIPRANKS LABS
Victoria’s Secret Rises on Q1 Beat; Website Visits Hinted at it
VSCO
In this article:
CRM
CVI
MANU

Latest News Feed

Berry Petroleum Makes Major Buybacks While Top Insiders Offload Shares
BRY
Musk’s “No More Remote Work” Mail Does Rounds on Twitter
TSLA
GSK to Boost Its Vaccines Roster Through Acquisition
GB:GSK
Robinhood Agrees to Settle With Upset Customers
HOOD
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 1: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Mark Cuban Tweets his Conviction in Crypto & All Things DeFi!
Should You Buy This Cheap Canadian Bank Stock?
EQB
What to Do in a Crazy Market Like This One
TIPRANKS LABS
Victoria’s Secret Rises on Q1 Beat; Website Visits Hinted at it
VSCO