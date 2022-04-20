These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movements.

Mixed market sentiment on company-specific news and other variables seem to have dominated today’s stock market. Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below.

5 Biggest Movers

Streaming video giant Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) was the biggest laggard in pre-market trading, plunging around 27.4% at the time of writing. The company disappointingly surprised investors in the first quarter of 2022, recording a net loss of 200,000 subscribers compared with the expectations of net additions of 2.5 million. Despite the earnings beat, total revenue missed estimates. Additionally, Netflix expects a loss of 2 million net subscribers in the June quarter, falling short of Wall Street’s net addition estimates of 2.4 million.

Nutex Health, Inc. (NUTX) slumped 6.8% in pre-market trading at last watch. The healthcare information technology company suffered due to higher-than-average trading volume.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) rose 6.8% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. The surge followed a 3.5% drop in price on Tuesday at the close. There is no fundamental news to explain the trading frenzy.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) lost 6.85% in pre-market trading, at last check, dragged down following Netflix’s disappointing results. However, the television streaming platform surged more than 8% at yesterday’s close after Roku disclosed clean room debuts for advertisers. Louqman Parampath, VP of Product Management at Roku, said, “The future of TV advertising won’t rely on fragile cookies or consortiums, but on direct connection with actual consumers. We are thrilled to help marketers accelerate their shift to TV streaming by putting privacy and transparency first.”

Paramount Global (PARA) completes the list. It declined 5.7% in the pre-market session at the time of writing. The American multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate has no company-specific news explaining the downtrend.

