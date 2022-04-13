These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movements. 

Today’s stock market is dominated by mixed market sentiment on company-specific news, macro factors, and other variables. Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below. 

5 Biggest Movers 

Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) was the biggest gainer in pre-market trading, surging 15% at the time of writing. It seems that the volatility in the stock market has driven investor optimism. It is a new category of data infrastructure designed to connect all the applications, systems, and data layers of a company around a real-time central nervous system. 

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) jumped 14.2% in pre-market trading at last watch. Though there is no company-specific news explaining the trading frenzy of this oil and natural gas company, it seems that CNBC’s Jim Cramer gave some encouraging comments on Tuesday and ignited investor optimism. “If you believe the price of oil can stay elevated here, possibly because the war in Ukraine will turn into a drawn-out stalemate, then you’ll likely get more upside out of an aggressive oil producer like HighPeak Energy,” Cramer opined. 

Meanwhile, Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN), a provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, lost 7.55% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. The downward movement in price followed the company’s preliminary first-quarter 2022 results and announcement of a common stock secondary offering. Net sales for the quarter rose to $363 million compared to $341.3 million in the prior-year quarter, while adjusted EBITDA stood at $44 million, down from $47.8 million in the prior-year quarter. The company increased the offering from 10 million to 13 million shares at a price of $10 per share. 

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) surged almost 7% in the pre-market session at the time of writing, after increasing more than 1% at Tuesday’s close. Positive sentiment followed the smaller-than-expected Q1 2022 loss, upbeat revenues, and a strong June quarter outlook. For Q2 2022, Delta Air expects total revenue to reflect growth in the range of 93% to 97%, with about 84% capacity. Operating margin is likely to land between 12% and 14%. 

American Airlines (AAL) also climbed about 5.25% Wednesday morning, as the flagship carrier benefitted from the rebound in travel and rising airfare prices.

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market opens. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers… 

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure