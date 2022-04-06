These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movements.

Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below.

5 Biggest Movers

Gogo Inc. (GOGO), a provider of in-flight broadband Internet and other connectivity services for business aircraft, was the biggest gainer in pre-market trading, jumping around 10.9% at the time of writing. Positive sentiment followed the news that the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 on April 8.

Meanwhile, Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) had slumped 8.6% in pre-market trading at last watch. The drop followed a 5% decline in price at Tuesday’s close. There is no fundamental news explaining the trading frenzy.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) had lost 8.1% in pre-market trading at last check. Though there is no fundamental news explaining the drop, it seems investors are anxious over the company’s fundamentals.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) had declined 6.1% in the pre-market session at the time of writing. The fall in price followed a 5.6% drop on Tuesday. There is no company-specific news explaining the downtrend.

Biopharmaceutical startup Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) completes the list. It had jumped 5.3% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. Investor optimism increased following positive feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Iovance’s proposed matrix of potency assays for its Biologics License Application (BLA) for lifileucel in metastatic melanoma.

Continue to watch this space for possible clues about volatility when the market opens. Tomorrow, we’ll provide another up-to-date piece on the biggest Pre-Market Movers…

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure