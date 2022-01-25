These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movements.

As we enter the thick of the Q4 earnings season this week, today’s stock prices are significantly affected by earnings reports.

We’ve selected the top 5 pre-market stock movers using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers page.

5 Biggest Movers

Brown & Brown (BRO), an insurance brokerage business, was one of the top gainers in the pre-market session. On Tuesday, the stock soared 17% and is now trading at $75.5. The increase came after the firm reported strong fourth-quarter results. On a year-over-year basis, revenue and adjusted profits per share were up 15% and 31.3%, respectively.

Following that is Wipro (WIT), a worldwide information technology (IT) corporation, which slumped 14.6% in pre-market trading on Tuesday and is presently trading at $6.51. There has been no news release to explain the price drop today.

Then there’s Paycom (PAYC), an online payroll and human resource technology business whose shares climbed over 9% in pre-market trading to $355 as of this writing. The reason for the gain is unknown because no fundamental news has been revealed to back the stock’s rise.

Meanwhile, computer peripherals and software maker Logitech International (LOGI) gained 7.6% in pre-market trading on Tuesday and is now trading at $80. The increase follows the company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings announcement. Despite a 2% year-over-year drop in quarterly sales, the firm upped its revenue prediction for the fiscal year 2022, indicating strong demand momentum in the near future.

Ericsson (ERIC), a Swedish global networking and telecommunications firm, rounds off the list. The stock is currently trading at $11.7, up 7% in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The boost comes after the business reported strong Q4 earnings, which were fueled by increased demand for 5G network equipment.

Continue to watch this space. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers…

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure