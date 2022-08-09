tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsCARG NewsThese Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
Market News

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday

Story Highlights

Here is a list of stocks that witnessed the most price movement on Tuesday. 

Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:

Topping the list is Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), which gained 52.7% in the pre-market trading session on Tuesday, riding on better-than-expected second-quarter results. The digital healthcare platform has reported an adjusted EPS of six cents, exceeding the Street’s estimate of four cents per share. Revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $191.8 million, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.7 million.

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) were trending 29.1% down at the time of writing, after losing 32% in Monday’s after-hours trade. The fall was triggered by disappointing results for the second quarter of 2022 on Monday. The biotechnology company’s revenue declined to $186 million from $298 million in the year-ago quarter, and its net loss widened to $6.53 per share from $4.75 per share in the previous year. The consensus estimate for loss stood at $5.54 per share.

Next is Liberty Media Formula One (NASDAQ: FWONA), which lost more than 14% early Tuesday, after closing 3.6% up on Monday. While no immediate reason could be identified for the sudden fall in the price of the British company’s stock price, it released its second-quarter results last week. Earnings declined to seven cents per share from 24 cents in the second quarter of 2021.

Massachusetts-based online automotive shopping platform CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) slipped 13.4% at the last check. The stock fell as a result of weak guidance that it had provided along with its second-quarter results released on Monday. For the third quarter, the company expects revenues to range from $460 million to $490 million and EPS to lie between $0.25 and $0.28. Both the projections are below the consensus estimate of $554.6 million and $0.33 per share, respectively.

Lastly, Weber, Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) was trading 12.2% up in Tuesday’s early trade. There is no company-specific news that can explain the uptrend. The outdoor cooking products maker is scheduled to release its fiscal third-quarter result on August 15. The Street expects Weber to record a loss of seven cents per share, compared to a profit of 33 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market open. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers…

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CARG

Press ReleasesCarGurus Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
14h ago
CARG
CarGurus™ Instant Max Cash Offer Expands to Five New States
CARG
CarGurus Poised for Accelerated Growth with New Verticals
CARG
More CARG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CARG

Press ReleasesCarGurus Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
14h ago
CARG
Press ReleasesCarGurus™ Instant Max Cash Offer Expands to Five New States
3M ago
CARG
Stock Analysis & IdeasCarGurus Poised for Accelerated Growth with New Verticals
5M ago
CARG
More CARG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Curaleaf Announces Q2 Results; Stock Rises on Management Rejig
Holiday Inn owner IHG sees profits soar as travel demand surges
Disney Stock: Website Traffic Trend Shows Resilience in the Third Quarter
DIS
Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
TSN
Lemonade Stock Climbs 14% on Strong Q2 Results; Website Traffic Predicted It
LMND
Monday.com Stock Soars 18% as Q2 Results Exceed Expectations; Website Traffic Hinted at It
MNDY
Marathon Digital Stock Takes Huge Impairment Charge; Misses Earnings Estimate
MARA
Nvidia Stock Lowers Revenue Guidance; Shares Down 8.3%
NVDA
Canopy Growth Stock Recovers from Earnings Miss; Shares Up 15%
CGC
More Market News >