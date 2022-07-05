These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movements.

Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below.

5 Biggest Movers

Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) was the biggest gainer in pre-market trading, recording gains of about 11.6% at the time of writing. The company rose 3.25% at yesterday’s close. Per the most recent SEC filing, institutional investor Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake and owns 86,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $12.17 million at the end of the first quarter.

India-based ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) jumped around 11% at the time of writing. It is India’s largest renewable energy company by operational capacity. There is no company-specific news explaining the trading frenzy.

Meanwhile, Hard surface flooring and related accessories retailer Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) lost 10% in pre-market trading, at the last check. Institutional investor Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in the company by 40.5% in the first quarter. Per the SEC filings, the investor purchased 178 additional shares of the company’s stock and now owns 617 shares worth $50,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), engaged in the operation of quick-service restaurants, lost around 9.67% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. Recently, the company crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading, raising investor anxiety.

London-based WPP plc (WPP) completes the list. The provider of communications services declined 8.78% in pre-market trading at last glance. The company hits a new 52-week low at GBX 770.20. Goldman Sachs analyst Lisa Yang maintained a Hold rating on the stock and lowered the price target to GBP 8.80 from GBP 12.70.

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market open. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers…

