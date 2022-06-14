tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
CLR
EYE
HST
All News
Market News

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday

Story Highlights

Investors can use these insights to trade with precision today.

In this article:
In this article:
CLR
EYE
HST

TipRanks has compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movements. 

Positive market sentiment seems to be driven by company-specific news, earnings releases, and other variables. Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below. 

5 Biggest Movers 

Real estate investment trust Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) was the biggest gainer in pre-market trading, recording gains of 19.67% at the last check. The stock plummeted 8.1% at yesterday’s close. There is no fundamental news explaining the trading frenzy. 

Optical retail National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) jumped 13.92% in pre-market trading at last glance. Positive sentiment followed the news of the company’s inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective June 16. 

Braze, Inc. (BRZE), a customer engagement platform, gained 13.88% in pre-market trading at last glance, after recording losses of 10.17% at Monday’s close. The company posted upbeat first-quarter Fiscal 2023 results and a strong outlook. For Fiscal Q2 2023, the company expects an adjusted loss per share in the range of $0.19-$0.20, against the consensus-estimated loss of $0.20 per share. Meanwhile, revenue is expected in the range of $80.5 million to $81.5 million, compared with the Street’s estimate of $81.22 million.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) surged 11.63% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. The American multinational computer technology company reported upbeat fourth-quarter Fiscal 2022 (ended May 31) results and provided a decent outlook. For Fiscal Q1 2023, Oracle expects total revenues, including Cerner, to rise from 20% to 22% in constant currency, and 17% to 19% in USD. Adjusted earnings are anticipated in the range of $1.09 and $1.13 per share in constant currency and between $1.04 and $1.08 per share in USD. 

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) completes the list. It increased 8.2% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. The buyout offer at $70 per share in cash by the billionaire Harold G. Hamm sparked investor optimism in the crude oil and natural gas producer. 

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market open. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers… 

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Why Did Oracle Stock Gain 15%?
ORCL
What Could Renewable Energy Group’s Buyout Mean for Chevron?
CVX
Walmart Takes the Fight to Amazon & eBay in the U.K.
WMT
Corporate Insiders Are Going Crazy for This Stock
NGM
Blackrock Investors Usurp Voting Power from Fund Managers
BLK
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, June 14: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Here’s How Schwab Resolves the SEC’s Probe
SCHW
Why Did Braze Gain 9% in After-Hours Trading?
BRZE
Cathie Wood Tweets on Deflationary Signals
NDX
SPX
In this article:
CLR
EYE
HST

Latest News Feed

Why Did Oracle Stock Gain 15%?
ORCL
What Could Renewable Energy Group’s Buyout Mean for Chevron?
CVX
Walmart Takes the Fight to Amazon & eBay in the U.K.
WMT
Corporate Insiders Are Going Crazy for This Stock
NGM
Blackrock Investors Usurp Voting Power from Fund Managers
BLK
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, June 14: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Here’s How Schwab Resolves the SEC’s Probe
SCHW
Why Did Braze Gain 9% in After-Hours Trading?
BRZE
Cathie Wood Tweets on Deflationary Signals
NDX
SPX