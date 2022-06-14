These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movements.

Positive market sentiment seems to be driven by company-specific news, earnings releases, and other variables. Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below.

5 Biggest Movers

Real estate investment trust Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) was the biggest gainer in pre-market trading, recording gains of 19.67% at the last check. The stock plummeted 8.1% at yesterday’s close. There is no fundamental news explaining the trading frenzy.

Optical retail National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) jumped 13.92% in pre-market trading at last glance. Positive sentiment followed the news of the company’s inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective June 16.

Braze, Inc. (BRZE), a customer engagement platform, gained 13.88% in pre-market trading at last glance, after recording losses of 10.17% at Monday’s close. The company posted upbeat first-quarter Fiscal 2023 results and a strong outlook. For Fiscal Q2 2023, the company expects an adjusted loss per share in the range of $0.19-$0.20, against the consensus-estimated loss of $0.20 per share. Meanwhile, revenue is expected in the range of $80.5 million to $81.5 million, compared with the Street’s estimate of $81.22 million.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) surged 11.63% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. The American multinational computer technology company reported upbeat fourth-quarter Fiscal 2022 (ended May 31) results and provided a decent outlook. For Fiscal Q1 2023, Oracle expects total revenues, including Cerner, to rise from 20% to 22% in constant currency, and 17% to 19% in USD. Adjusted earnings are anticipated in the range of $1.09 and $1.13 per share in constant currency and between $1.04 and $1.08 per share in USD.

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) completes the list. It increased 8.2% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. The buyout offer at $70 per share in cash by the billionaire Harold G. Hamm sparked investor optimism in the crude oil and natural gas producer.

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market open. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers…

