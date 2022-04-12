These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movements.

Today’s stock market is dominated by mixed market sentiment on company-specific news, macro factors, and other variables. Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below.

5 Biggest Movers

Chinese branded e-vapor company RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) was the biggest gainer in pre-market trading, surging around 13% at the time of writing. It seems that recent changes in the company’s board committee for complying with the relevant New York Stock Exchange’s listing requirements had driven investor optimism.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) was the biggest laggard in pre-market trading, declining around 6.2% at last watch. There is no company-specific news explaining the sell-off The company is a specialty retailer of lingerie, pajamas, and beauty products with prestige fragrances and body care.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) gained 5.2% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. The upward movement followed a 9.15% drop in price at Monday’s close. It seems that the revelation of the selling of 1,025 shares of the company’s stock by an insider has raised investors’ anxiety.

CarMax, Inc. (KMX) declined 4.24% in pre-market trading at last glance. Negative sentiment followed the company’s disappointing fourth-quarter Fiscal 2022 earnings despite revenue beat. CarMax reported Q4 EPS of $0.98, much below the consensus estimate of $1.33. Meanwhile, revenue for the quarter stood at $7.7 billion, compared with analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion.

Ermeneglido Zegna N.V. (ZGN) surged almost 6.5% in the pre-market session at the time of writing. The purveyor of luxury fashion and accessories has no fundamental news to explain the trading frenzy.

