These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movements. 

Today’s stock market is dominated by mixed market sentiment on company-specific news, macro factors, and other variables. Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below. 

5 Biggest Movers 

Chinese branded e-vapor company RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) was the biggest gainer in pre-market trading, surging around 13% at the time of writing. It seems that recent changes in the company’s board committee for complying with the relevant New York Stock Exchange’s listing requirements had driven investor optimism. 

Meanwhile, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) was the biggest laggard in pre-market trading, declining around 6.2% at last watch. There is no company-specific news explaining the sell-off The company is a specialty retailer of lingerie, pajamas, and beauty products with prestige fragrances and body care. 

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) gained 5.2% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. The upward movement followed a 9.15% drop in price at Monday’s close. It seems that the revelation of the selling of 1,025 shares of the company’s stock by an insider has raised investors’ anxiety. 

CarMax, Inc. (KMX) declined 4.24% in pre-market trading at last glance. Negative sentiment followed the company’s disappointing fourth-quarter Fiscal 2022 earnings despite revenue beat. CarMax reported Q4 EPS of $0.98, much below the consensus estimate of $1.33. Meanwhile, revenue for the quarter stood at $7.7 billion, compared with analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. 

Ermeneglido Zegna N.V. (ZGN) surged almost 6.5% in the pre-market session at the time of writing. The purveyor of luxury fashion and accessories has no fundamental news to explain the trading frenzy. 

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market opens. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers… 

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure