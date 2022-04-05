These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movements.

Mixed market sentiment on company-specific news and other variables seem to have dominated today’s stock market. Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below.

5 Biggest Movers

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) was the biggest gainer in pre-market trading, as the stock gained 13.1% at the time of writing. The price jump followed a 9.07% gain recorded at Monday’s close. Positive momentum continued on the news of the inclusion of the company in the S&P SmallCap 600 on April 7. Arcus is engaged in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies.

Meanwhile, Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (CIG) dropped 6% in pre-market trading, at last check. There is no fundamental news explaining the trading frenzy of one of the largest power generators and distributors in Brazil.

Global cruise and vacation company Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) surged 4.56% in pre-market trading, at last watch. Revelation by Carnival Cruise Line that the week March 28-April 3 was the busiest booking week in the company’s history sparked investors’ optimism. It recorded a double-digit increase from the previous record of the 7-day booking. Carnival Cruise Line is a part of Carnival Corporation.

Hong Kong-based AMTD International Inc. (AMTD) rose in pre-market trading, recording gains of 4.6% at the time of writing. The financial institution recorded around a 2.6% gain at Monday’s close. There is no company-specific news to explain the upward movement.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) completes the list. The special-purpose acquisition company merging with Trump Media & Technology Group moved downward around 3.7% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. This drop followed yesterday’s decrease of about 10% in its stock price. Negative sentiment was on the back of a decline in downloads of the Truth Social app. It was reported that Truth Social’s heads of technology and product development Josh Adams and Billy Boozer have stepped down.

