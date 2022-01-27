These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Thursday’s biggest pre-market stock movements. 

Today’s stock market is influenced by full-on earnings releases, management changes, positive market sentiment, and other variables. 

Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top 5 pre-market stock movers, as detailed below. 

5 Biggest Movers 

Teradyne, Inc. (TER), an automatic test equipment designer and manufacturer, was the biggest loser in the pre-market trading, as the stock dropped over 16% at the time of writing. Though the company reported upbeat fourth-quarter 2021 results, disappointing first-quarter 2022 guidance negatively impacted investors’ sentiment. For Q1 2022, the company forecast EPS in the range of $0.76-$0.98, much below the consensus estimate of $1.30. Additionally, revenue is expected in the range of $700-770 million, versus analysts’ expectations of $877 million. 

Another laggard in the pre-market trading, LendingClub Corporation (LC), dipped 14.4% on disappointing earnings guidance. This peer-to-peer lending company posted strong Q4 2021 results, with both sales and earnings topping expectations. Meanwhile, an earnings forecast in the $25 million to $30 million range for the first quarter missed consensus estimates of $31.2 million. Additionally, for 2022, the company expects earnings in the range of $130 million to $150 million, much below analysts’ expectations of $184.8 million. 

Meanwhile, Galapagos NV (GLPG) surged almost 13% in the pre-market trading, at the last watch. The jump in the stock price of the Belgian drugmaker followed the announcement of Paul Stoffels as the new CEO of the company, effective April 1. Previously, Stoffels served at the healthcare company Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as the Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer, and retired at the end of 2021. 

Another gainer in the pre-market trading, AMTD International Inc. (HKIB), recorded a more than 12% jump at the time of writing, without any fundamental news explaining the uptrend. However, the positive sentiment might have been driven by the acquisition of a majority stake in AMTD Digital, a comprehensive one-stop digital solutions platform in Asia, earlier this week. Headquartered in Hong Kong, HKIB is a financial institution that operates a full-service platform under three business lines, including Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment. 

Tech-focused e-retailer Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NEGG) rounded off the list. In the pre-market trading, the stock rose almost 11.2% and is now trading at $6.88. The company had no fundamental news to explain the trading frenzy. 

Continue to watch this space. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers…

Download the TipRanks mobile app now 

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure 