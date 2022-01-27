These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Thursday’s biggest pre-market stock movements.

Today’s stock market is influenced by full-on earnings releases, management changes, positive market sentiment, and other variables.

Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top 5 pre-market stock movers, as detailed below.

5 Biggest Movers

Teradyne, Inc. (TER), an automatic test equipment designer and manufacturer, was the biggest loser in the pre-market trading, as the stock dropped over 16% at the time of writing. Though the company reported upbeat fourth-quarter 2021 results, disappointing first-quarter 2022 guidance negatively impacted investors’ sentiment. For Q1 2022, the company forecast EPS in the range of $0.76-$0.98, much below the consensus estimate of $1.30. Additionally, revenue is expected in the range of $700-770 million, versus analysts’ expectations of $877 million.

Another laggard in the pre-market trading, LendingClub Corporation (LC), dipped 14.4% on disappointing earnings guidance. This peer-to-peer lending company posted strong Q4 2021 results, with both sales and earnings topping expectations. Meanwhile, an earnings forecast in the $25 million to $30 million range for the first quarter missed consensus estimates of $31.2 million. Additionally, for 2022, the company expects earnings in the range of $130 million to $150 million, much below analysts’ expectations of $184.8 million.

Meanwhile, Galapagos NV (GLPG) surged almost 13% in the pre-market trading, at the last watch. The jump in the stock price of the Belgian drugmaker followed the announcement of Paul Stoffels as the new CEO of the company, effective April 1. Previously, Stoffels served at the healthcare company Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as the Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer, and retired at the end of 2021.

Another gainer in the pre-market trading, AMTD International Inc. (HKIB), recorded a more than 12% jump at the time of writing, without any fundamental news explaining the uptrend. However, the positive sentiment might have been driven by the acquisition of a majority stake in AMTD Digital, a comprehensive one-stop digital solutions platform in Asia, earlier this week. Headquartered in Hong Kong, HKIB is a financial institution that operates a full-service platform under three business lines, including Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment.

Tech-focused e-retailer Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NEGG) rounded off the list. In the pre-market trading, the stock rose almost 11.2% and is now trading at $6.88. The company had no fundamental news to explain the trading frenzy.

