These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday

Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Thursday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:

Five Biggest Movers

Shares of online learning platform Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) lost nearly 31% in the pre-market trading session on Thursday after the company’s second-quarter results missed consensus estimates. Headquartered in California, Coursera reported a loss of $0.34 per share, wider than the Street’s estimate of $0.13 per share. Revenue of $124.8 million also fell short of expectations by $5.76 million.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) was trading almost 24% down in the early hours on Thursday following the release of its second-quarter results after the market closed on Wednesday. The telemedicine company recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $3 billion during the quarter, which pulled its earnings down by $18.22 per share. Teladoc also said that it expects full-year 2022 results toward the lower end of its earlier-provided guidance range.

Next on the list is software company Pegasystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), which fell 16.3% on weak results for the second quarter of 2022. The company has reported a loss of $0.38 per share, compared with a profit of $0.25 per share in the previous year and the consensus earnings estimate of $0.05 per share. Total revenues declined 16% year-over-year to $274 million.

Riding on strong second-quarter results, Texas-based renewable energy firm Sunnova Energy International, Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) was trading almost 15% higher early Thursday. Revenues increased $80.5 million year-over-year to $147 million, beating the Street’s estimate of $89.2 million. Loss narrowed to $0.32 per share from $0.57 a share recorded in the previous year.

Lastly, shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE: FMS) declined 13.6% to a 12-year low early Thursday, after the company reduced its guidance for full-year 2022. The German healthcare provider released its preliminary second-quarter results on Wednesday. It expects revenue to grow at the lower end of the guidance of the low to mid-single-digit percentage range. Further, net earnings are expected to decline in the high-teens percentage range.

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market open. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers…

Read full Disclosure