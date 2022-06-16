These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Thursday’s biggest pre-market stock movements.

5 Biggest Movers

The Netherlands-based health technology company Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) was the biggest laggard in pre-market trading, plunging 9.27% at the last check. The stock closed 3.53% higher yesterday. Recently, the company announced a repurchase plan of up to 3.2 million shares for a total amount of around EUR 68 million. This amount will help the tech company meet its long-term incentive and employee stock purchase plan obligations.

Real estate investment trust DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) lost more than 7% in pre-market trading at the last check, after recording gains of almost 5% at Wednesday’s close. There is no fundamental news explaining the trading frenzy.

Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) plunged 6.2% in pre-market trading at the time of writing, after closing 4.18% higher on Wednesday. Recently, Duke Energy, along with its prime contractor, Ameresco, entered into a major utility energy service contract. The contract will help the solar plant to produce power at the U.S. Army’s Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

Argentina-based MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) plummeted 5.78% in pre-market trading at the time of writing, after gaining more than 9% at yesterday’s close. It seems that macro factors are igniting the trading frenzy for the stock. The company is a provider of the largest online commerce and payments ecosystem in Latin America.

Unity Software Inc. (U) completes the list. The video game software development company plunged 5.8% in pre-market trading at last glance. There is no company-specific news explaining the downtrend.

