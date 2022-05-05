tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Thursday’s biggest pre-market stock movements. 

Mixed market sentiment on earnings releases and other variables seem to have dominated today’s stock market. Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below. 

5 Biggest Movers 

Specialty chemicals manufacturing company Albemarle Corporation (ALB) was the biggest gainer in pre-market trading, jumping around 14% at the time of writing. Positive sentiment followed the company’s upbeat first-quarter 2022 results on the rising price of lithium. Additionally, Albemarle provided better-than-expected guidance for 2022, with revenue expectations in the range of $5.2 billion to $5.6 billion, above the consensus estimate of $4.4 billion. Additionally, EPS is likely to range between $9.25 and $12.25, above the consensus estimate of $6.22. 

Meanwhile, BRF S.A. (BRFS), a Brazilian food processing company, plunged 13.9% in pre-market trading at last glance, after closing 3.3% higher at yesterday’s close. Though there is no fundamental news explaining the trading frenzy, it seems the stock has been impacted by macro concerns. 

Online marketplace for buyers and sellers, Etsy, Inc. (ETSY), tumbled 11.75% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. Though the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2022 results, the bleak revenue outlook for Q2 2022 sparked negative sentiment. For Q2 2022, Etsy expects revenue in the range of $540 million to $590 million, compared with the Street’s estimate of $627.8 million. 

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) gained 10.75% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. The surge in price followed media reports that the chipmaker is in talks to be acquired by MaxLinear Inc. Silicon Motion is an American-Taiwanese company engaged in developing NAND flash controller integrated circuits for solid-state storage devices. 

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) completes the list. It lost around 9.9% in pre-market trading at the last check. There is no business-specific news to explain the downtrend in price. 

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market opens. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers… 

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure