These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Thursday’s biggest pre-market stock movements.

Mixed market sentiment on earnings releases and other variables seem to have dominated today’s stock market. Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below.

5 Biggest Movers

Equifax Inc. (EFX) was the biggest laggard in pre-market trading, plunging around 11.2% at the time of writing. The American multinational consumer credit reporting agency provided disappointing guidance despite upbeat first-quarter 2022 results. For Q2 2022, adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $1.98-$2.08, below the consensus estimate of $2.16, while revenue is anticipated to land between $1.31 billion and $1.33 billion, compared with the Street’s estimate of $1.32 billion. For 2022, Equifax expects adjusted EPS to range between $8.00 and $8.30, below analysts’ expectations of $8.63, while revenue is likely in the range of $5.15 billion to $5.25 billion, falling shy of analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion.

Meanwhile, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) was the biggest gainer in pre-market trading, recording gains of about 10% at last watch. Positive sentiment followed a lower-than-expected first-quarter 2022 loss, upbeat revenue, and a strong outlook. Results were aided by a pick-up in travel in the month of March. Based on current trends, for Q2 2022, the company anticipates capacity to be about 92% to 94% of Q2 2019 levels. Additionally, total revenue is likely to reflect the growth of 6% to 8% compared with levels of Q2 2019.

Regulated investor-owned public utility holding company Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) slumped 10% in pre-market trading at last watch. Though there is no company-specific news to explain the trading frenzy, it seems that the reaffirmation of a Hold rating by Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont despite an increase in price target has raised investor anxieties.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) lost almost 12% in pre-market trading, at last check, disappointing investors with a first-quarter 2022 loss of $0.12 per share, compared with analysts’ earnings expectations of $0.13 per share. Meanwhile, the company reported upbeat revenues and provided a strong outlook. For 2022, Xerox expects revenue of $7.1 billion, above the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) completes the list. It rose 8.5% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. Though there is no fundamental news to explain the trading frenzy, it seems the recent declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid on May 12 to shareholders of record on April 28, has kept positive momentum alive in the company. The company is engaged in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages.

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market opens. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers…

