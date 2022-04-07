These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Thursday’s biggest pre-market stock movements.

Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below.

5 Biggest Movers

HP Inc. (HPQ), an American multinational information technology company, was the biggest gainer in pre-market trading, jumping around 13.2% at the time of writing. The disclosure of the acquisition of 121 million shares of HP by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire drove investor optimism.

Meanwhile, Vertex, Inc. (VERX) had slumped 13.5% in pre-market trading at last watch. The drop followed a 2.1% decline in price at Wednesday’s close. There is no fundamental news explaining the trading frenzy.

Belgium-based Euronav NV (EURN), which is engaged in the transportation and storage of crude, jumped 11.1% at the time of writing. Positive sentiment followed the news that Norwegian shipping firm Frontline Ltd. (FRO) and Euronav have inked a deal to merge and form a global independent oil tanker operator worth $4.2 billion.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) had lost 9.8% in pre-market trading at last check. The company has announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 20 million common stock at a price of $9.70 per share.

Software company Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) completes the list. It had surged 9.3% in the pre-market session at the time of writing. The surge in price followed a lower-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter loss, above-expectation revenue, and a strong Fiscal 2022 outlook. For Fiscal 2022, the company expects EPS of $0.20-$0.22, compared with the consensus-estimated loss of $0.20 per share. Revenue is expected in the range of $536 to $544 million, versus the consensus estimate of $588 million.

Continue to watch this space for possible clues about volatility when the market opens. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on the biggest Pre-Market Movers…

