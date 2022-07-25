These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday

By using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) was the biggest laggard in the early trading hours on Monday, down almost 14% at last check. The website building and e-commerce platform has lowered its full-year 2022 revenue guidance range to $857 million-$867 million from the previous range of $867 million-$879 million.

Netherlands-based conglomerate Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE: PHG), commonly known as Philips, was trading 10.2% down at the time of writing. Weak sales led to the consumer electronics giant reporting a loss in the second quarter versus a profit in the previous year.

AMTD Digital, Inc. (NYSE: HKD) lost 7.3% after closing almost 235% up on Friday. The stock has been trending higher for more than a week, after being listed on the New York Stock Exchange on July 15. Based out of Singapore, the company is a subsidiary of financial services provider AMTD Group and offers a digital financial solutions platform.

Shares of Las Vegas-based rare-earth materials producer MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) were trading 7.3% higher in the pre-market trading session. A recent SEC filing revealed that Kestra Advisory Services increased its stake in the company by 18% in the first quarter of 2022, and now owns 5,451 shares of MP Materials worth $313,000. You can check MP’s insider transactions on TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) gained 6.2% in Monday’s early trading session, after losing 3.8% on Friday. Recently, Nicholas Pope from Seaport Global raised the company’s third-quarter EPS estimate to $1.46 from the earlier projection of $1.36 per share. The full-year consensus EPS estimate stands at $5.38. The Texas-based oil and gas firm is scheduled to release its second-quarter results on August 8.

